1. He believes USC is just as talented as any team in the nation. The perceived gap between the Trojans and the elite teams instead lies in culture.

“It’s not necessarily a talent difference. I think there’s some other things that came into play, you know, whether it’s just a little culture difference, discipline, weight room, but I think we’ve addressed some of these issues, really worked on them this offseason. This year hopefully that’s not a weakness. ...

“The culture is the best it’s been since I’ve been here, by far. Cam (Smith) and I, and the other leaders of this team, have really emphasized establishing that culture. And with that has come a teamwork we haven’t seen before, just a togetherness we’re gonna need this year, especially losing Sam Darnold and Ronald Jones, we’re gonna need to come together as a team, and really everyone’s gonna have to pull their own weight, and everyone’s gonna have to go make plays. It’s not gonna be down to one or two people to just rely on anymore, it’s gonna be everybody. I think that’s gonna be the biggest difference, not that previous years have been bad.”

2. The biggest point of emphasis in the aftermath of USC's loss to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl has been diet and physical training.

"Last year it was pretty obvious in the OSU game we weren’t as big and strong up front, specifically on the offensive end. We did have some injuries, we had a lot of young guys up there, which was part of the problem, but with that being addressed it fired us up, gave us that motivation to get bigger and stronger, to get more food available for us, you know, the little things you might need for a team. And I think we’ve done a really good job at putting in that work, striving for that this offseason.”

3. He expects the race for the Pac-12 title to be brutal.

“I think there’s a lot of great teams in here, in the Pac-12, like we’ve seen before, anybody can lose on any given night. I mean, it’s gonna be a battle all the way through and you never know who’s gonna come out with the title. So I really don’t pay any kind of attention to the preseason polls, so we’re gonna go out and show what we’ve been working for in the offseason and it’s gonna be what it’s gonna be.”

4. The win at Washington in 2016 remains a turning point for the program.

"It really made a statement when we were able to go up into Washington, (who was) ranked No. 4, and get that W there. Still, after we had won a few games before that, there was a lot of doubt out there. Maybe we hadn't played as good of a team as Washington. That gave us a lot of confidence and it kind of was a turning point. It proved that we really are capable of winning all the games the rest of the season, which is what we did."

5. The two best QBs in the Pac-12 play for teams USC would likely need to beat in order to win the conference.

“Khalil Tate and Jake Browning, I think they’re both special. I think Khalil’s able to hurt you on the ground and in the air which is something that’s hard for defenses to prepare for. Like I said, Browning’s been great every year he’s been playing, we played him that one year and he was able to do some special things. There’s a lot of talent in the Pac-12 but those two guys in particular jump out to me.”

6. Like Cam Smith, he too believes USC's QB competition puts new responsibilities on the defense.

“With three really talented and really competitive guys like we have, I think they’re gonna be able to take care of that competitive aspect on their own. As a defense it’s our job to never lay off the pedal, just go at it all the time, really put these quarterbacks under stress, try to simulate what it’s like in a tough game atmosphere for them, so we really get the best out of them, so we’re able to see who’s able to perform under such pressure. At the same time, ‘cause there’s that question mark there and ‘cause there’s gonna be a bit of a learning curve early in the season, or that’s what you have to expect, I think the defense has to be that much more prepared going into the beginning of the season, to be able to maybe pull some of that slack.”

7. Center Toa Loebendahn has emerged as a leader of the offense.

"He’s been there a long time, he’s always led by example. He’s stepped up as somebody the guys look up to, you know, he’s been a really great player, had to go through some injuries and whatnot. He’s certainly stepped up as a leader.

8. He thinks this year's training camp should be like game prep.

"What's important specifically for the defense is we don't need any time to learn the basics or go over the basic plays again. We're past that. There's a lot of veterans of the time. Its time to move on and really just gt down to it from Day 1. By the time we hit UNLV we're already ready to roll, we're already comfortable with everything, there's nothing to work out. There are no problems or kinks. It's, we're ready to go.

9. The experience on defense coming into the year changes the dynamic of the team.

“We’ve been together so long, a lot of us, especially on the defensive side, we’ve got a lot of guys that’ve been together since my year coming in, 2015, so we’ve been able to see other's cultures, really get that perspective and see kinda where we went wrong maybe in a couple of areas. And now that it’s our fourth year here and we’ve been together so long, we’re able to see where we went wrong and fix those problems, and see where we need to improve and be able to actually take action in doing that, because we are leaders of the team and we are able to have that input, talk to Coach Helton, get things done.”

10. His understanding of the mental side of the Predator position has grown most since he first occupied the position in 2016.

“Just making the after the snap reads and before the snap reads, from the edge, that’s not something I did in high school or when I was younger, you know, it took some time to get used to. I think now I really have a much better feel for that and a lot better instinct. I’ve been doing it enough to where I’ve had a lot of reps and I can see the game a lot faster, which slows everything down and allows me to play faster and more comfortable. So that’s really the biggest difference.”

11. He makes it a point to encourage teammates to be more disciplined with their diet.

"Not everybody's going to be able to just go in and do exactly what I'm doing because it took me a long time to get there and it's a step by step type o deal, and everybody's different. Some people need different things than I need, or what I needed when I started to get into diet. It's best to just help guys out with the little things they need and things the can handle and maybe start on that and once they get that down, move on to the next one. It's just little jumps like that."

12. He’s injury free and fully healthy.

“I’m a hundred percent now. With the toe injury, it was just a matter of bone healing, and once I got back I got right back to normal, so that was just a slow healing bone.”

