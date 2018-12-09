The USC defense was hard to predict this fall. One week, the Trojans were holding Cal to 207 total yards and the next they let UCLA pick up 313 on the ground alone.

Overall, USC ranked 59th nationally in total defense (387.7 yards allowed per game) and tied for 63rd in scoring defense (27.0 points per game).

Of course, it must be mentioned that the unit endured a mountain of injuries and personnel setbacks, including losing four safeties for the season for various reasons as well as leading pass rusher Porter Gustin, among other obstacles.

The cornerback play outside of senior Iman "Biggie" Marshall was mostly a source of frustration (even if the grades below don't necessarily reflect it), and the Trojans averaged less than 1 takeaway a game (4 interceptions and 6 fumbles overall).

Here are the final season grades and snap counts from Pro Football Focus, along with some notes and takeaways at the bottom.

(A guide to understanding the PFF grades: 90-99 is considered elite, 80-89 would be well above average, 70-79 reflects an above-average starter, 60-69 would be an average starter, 51-59 is below average and 50 or below would equate to back-up level play. ... Also, season grades are not imply an average of every game grade a player compiles one the season. Instead, it factors in the duration at which a player performed at that level.)