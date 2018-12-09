There's no arguing that the USC offense fell well short of expectations and failed to maximize its potential in 2018.

The Trojans, loaded with talent at all the skill positions, ranked 83rd nationally in total offense at 382.6 yards per game and tied for 90th in scoring (including defensive points) at 26.1 points per game.

That marked the fewest yards and points per game for USC since 2001 as the Trojans (5-7) endured a drop-off of more than 100 YPG from 2017 (485.2). For that matter, it was the first season since 2013 that they didn't average at least 400 YPG.

That said, there were bright spots and breakouts amidst the general frustration and stagnation.

Running backs Aca'Cedric Ware (825 rushing yards, 6 TDs on 6.6 yards per carry) and Vavae Malepeai (509-8-5.4) maximized their carries behind an inconsistent offensive line.

Michael Pittman looked like a star in his junior season with 41 catches for 758 yards and 6 touchdowns despite missing most of two games and battling a shoulder injury throughout the season. Fellow wideouts Amon-Ra St. Brown (60-750-3) and Tyler Vaughns (58-674-6) were plenty productive as well.

And while the offensive line was unreliable overall, redshirt-senior left guard Chris Brown consistently graded out well.

See how Pro Football Focus evaluated the USC offense across the board with final season grades and snap counts:

(A guide to understanding the PFF grades: 90-99 is considered elite, 80-89 would be well above average, 70-79 reflects an above-average starter, 60-69 would be an average starter, 51-59 is below average and 50 or below would equate to back-up level play. ... Also, season grades are not imply an average of every game grade a player compiles one the season. Instead, it factors in the duration at which a player performed at that level.)