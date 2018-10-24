When USC offered a scholarship to 2019 offensive tackle Nick Pendley last week, it started a wave of attention for the Canton, Ga., prospect.

Pendley, who made the switch from guard to left tackle this fall and waited several weeks into the season to put out his highlights, has seen his recruiting stock soar recently. The day after USC became the first Power-5 program to offer him, North Carolina and Mississippi State followed as well.

He was 20 offers overall, including some notable Group-of-5 programs like USF and Memphis, but the Trojans offer left a major impression upon him.

"[The] USC offer is incredible. I mean, it just does not get any bigger than that," Pendley told TrojanSports.com this week. "Just to be considered from such a powerhouse and historically great program means the world to me."

Pendley, who stands 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, is rated a 3-star prospect and still classified as a guard in the Rivals ratings, but recruiters are pursuing him as a tackle after seeing his latest film this fall.