2019 projected depth chart: Defense
Assuming Clancy Pendergast returns, his system and nearly all of his starters in the front seven do as well. Yet this is a defense that, despite being the strength of the 2018 team, is in need of dramatic growth, if not wholesale changes.
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
Defensive tackle
51-Marlon Tuipulotu (6-3, 305, R-So) OR
97-Jacob Lichtenstein (6-5, 270, R-So)
Nose tackle
91-Brandon Pili (6-4, 325, Jr)
93-Liam Jimmons (6-4, 290, R-Jr)
95-Trevor Trout (6-4, 310, R-Fr)
Defensive end
78-Jay Tufele (6-3, 310, R-So)
90-Connor Murphy (6-7, 260, R-Jr) OR
96-Caleb Tremblay (6-5, 270, R-Jr)
Starter's grade: B-
Depth grade: B-
Comment: It’s time for potential to become promise. Is there a star among this group?
