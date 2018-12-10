Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-10 11:12:11 -0600') }} football Edit

2019 projected depth chart: Defense

Fx1pm0y0df1vesxrzyuq
Nick Lucero/Rivals
Adam Maya • TrojanSports.com
@AdamJMaya
Editor

**TrojanSports.com continues to offer its best deal of the year. Sign up for an annual subscription or upgrade from monthly and we'll give you $99 to spend on USC gear the extensive Rivals Fan Shop. It's that easy. Follow this link and use promo code 99Cyber.**

Assuming Clancy Pendergast returns, his system and nearly all of his starters in the front seven do as well. Yet this is a defense that, despite being the strength of the 2018 team, is in need of dramatic growth, if not wholesale changes.



DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Defensive tackle

51-Marlon Tuipulotu (6-3, 305, R-So) OR

97-Jacob Lichtenstein (6-5, 270, R-So)


Nose tackle

91-Brandon Pili (6-4, 325, Jr)

93-Liam Jimmons (6-4, 290, R-Jr)

95-Trevor Trout (6-4, 310, R-Fr)


Defensive end

78-Jay Tufele (6-3, 310, R-So)

90-Connor Murphy (6-7, 260, R-Jr) OR

96-Caleb Tremblay (6-5, 270, R-Jr)

Starter's grade: B-

Depth grade: B-

Comment: It’s time for potential to become promise. Is there a star among this group?


premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}