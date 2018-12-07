2019 projected depth chart: Offense
The arrival of Kliff Kingsbury means a new offense and new positions for USC. Here is an initial estimation of what the depth chart could look like when the team opens spring practice in March.
QUARTERBACKS
18-JT Daniels (6-1, 210, So)
10-Jack Sears (6-3, 200, R-So)
19-Matt Fink (6-3, 190, R-Jr)
Starter's grade: B-
Depth grade: B+
Comment: Will a new OC mean this competition is open? It should be. Daniels is best suited to throw more, but Sears’ mobility is enticing. Quicker reads will be welcomed by all.
RECEIVERS
