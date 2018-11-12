While USC has endured a tough fall with a 5-5 record and already a couple staff changes made, all eyes will soon turn toward the Trojans' recruiting efforts and evaluating the fallout therein from the on-field struggles.

But 2020 USC quarterback commit Bryce Young, for one, says he's unfazed by the setbacks this season.

"No, I mean, I love the staff there, I love the environment there, I love the culture. And really regardless of their record, that's not going to change. I always see myself as a Trojan and I'm really looking forward to continuing my career there," he told TrojanSports.com after leading Mater Dei High School to a playoff win at Mission Viejo on Friday night.