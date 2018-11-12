Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-12 15:05:39 -0600') }} football Edit

2020 USC QB commit Bryce Young: 'I always see myself as a Trojan'

Quc0fbcc72bcffzydetp
Mater Dei High School quarterback Bryce Young after leading his team to a playoff win at Mission Viejo on Friday night.
TrojanSports.com
Ryan Young • TrojanSports.com
Publisher

**TrojanSports.com has extended its special offer for new subscribers. Sign up using promo code USC60 for a 60-day FREE trial and access to all our premium content. Just follow this link to unlock full access to your personal USC sports page.**

While USC has endured a tough fall with a 5-5 record and already a couple staff changes made, all eyes will soon turn toward the Trojans' recruiting efforts and evaluating the fallout therein from the on-field struggles.

But 2020 USC quarterback commit Bryce Young, for one, says he's unfazed by the setbacks this season.

"No, I mean, I love the staff there, I love the environment there, I love the culture. And really regardless of their record, that's not going to change. I always see myself as a Trojan and I'm really looking forward to continuing my career there," he told TrojanSports.com after leading Mater Dei High School to a playoff win at Mission Viejo on Friday night.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}