Ultimately, Kris Hutson just feels he rushed into his college decision when he committed to USC before the start of his junior season at nearby St. John Bosco High School.

And on Monday evening, he formally re-opened his recruitment with a tweet announcing he was no longer pledged to the Trojans' 2020 recruiting class.

Hutson then spoke with TrojanSports.com on Monday night to discuss his thought process, where he goes from here and whether USC is still in play for him.

