TrojanSports - 2022 4-star OLB Keaten Wade includes USC as one of his top schools

 2022 4-star OLB Keaten Wade includes USC as one of his top schools
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-09 20:41:38 -0600') }}

2022 4-star OLB Keaten Wade includes USC as one of his top schools

Ryan Young
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

Keaten Wade, a 2022 Rivals250 outside linebacker from Spring Hill, Tenn., just picked up a USC offer at the end of January and already has the Trojans on his short list, as he named his top nine schools on Tuesday.

USC and Arizona State are the only schools out west to make the list for Wade, who ranks as the No. 16 OLB and No. 140 overall prospect nationally.

Rivals Southeast recruiting analyst Chad Simmons visited Wade for some general thoughts on where his recruitment stands.

