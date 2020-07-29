2022 OT prospect says USC is 'at the top of my list' after new offer
As it stays patient on its top targets to close out this 2021 recruiting cycle, USC put in time this past week evaluating and offering new 2022 and 2023 targets. Specifically this month, the Trojan...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news