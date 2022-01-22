2023 five-star WR Brandon Inniss to officially visit USC
One can never question the heart or athleticism Brandon Inniss brings to the gridiron. The five-star receiver stepped up for his American Heritage squad during the 2021 season taking snaps out of t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news