2023 offensive lineman Micah Bañuelos has a preexisting relationship with USC offensive line coach Josh Henson, so when the Kennedy Catholic (Burien, Washington) learned that the Trojans wanted to make him one of the first recruits to visit after the dead period he didn’t hesitate to make it happen.

Bañuelos made the trip down to Los Angeles with his cousin and dad, and the Trojans certainly left a strong impression on the junior lineman by the end of his visit last weekend.

“I made up my mind that USC would be my first, because right as the dead period was about to end they let me know that I needed to be down there,” he said. “They’re building something, so I just gotta come down there. I went down, and I’m just surprised at what they’re building.”