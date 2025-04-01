2026 four-star DT Tomuhini Topui announces commitment to USC

USC's takeover of recruiting in Southern California continued Tuesday as the next piece of the puzzle fell into place for the Trojans. Lincoln Riley's program has turned its attention to heavily recruiting local talent in the 2026 cycle, and the Trojans have now added another piece from the group with a commitment from four-star defensive tackle Tomuhini Topui.

The Rivals250 prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana had been committed to Oregon since Oct. 13, but the Trojans have continued to stay heavily involved in his recruitment. Last week he turned up at USC for the first day of spring practice on the same day he backed off his pledge to the Ducks sparking fanning the flames of a likely flip.

Topui, who ranks No. 127 overall in the Rivals rankings for 2026, has made multiple visits to USC since being offered by the program early in his recruitment. He was a surprise visitor for the Trojans' junior day in early February leading to a big shift in his recruitment.

Topui now becomes the 18th commitment for USC in the cycle bolstering the top-rated class in the Rivals rankings. He is the 12th commitment from within state's borders and the 11th from Southern California.

Defensive coaches Shaun Nua and Eric Henderson have again been active in the cycle continuing to work on building the USC front, and Topui is now part of the group that includes four-star prospects such as Braeden Jones, Simote Katoanga and Jaimeon Winfield plus local high three-star defensive tackle Malik Brooks.

"I have a pretty good relationship with coach Nua and Coach Henny (Henderson) right now, I'm building a new relationship with their new GM and the new coaches they've got in there," Topui told TrojanSports.com last month at the Rivals Camp stop at East LA College. "The development with Coach Henny speaks for itself, so now it's more building relationships, letting them talk to my mom and stuff. ...

"They've been pretty strong in the past, but now they're really starting to come after me coming into my senior year."

That Topui is headed to USC following increased attention from the Trojans this winter should not come as a surprise considering how closely he has watched the program while growing up.

"My mom loves USC. Growing up that was my dream school, just having it being in my back yard, so she loved it, she loved the whole experience of it," Topui said following his junior day experience with the Trojans along with his mother.

Henderson's time spent in the NFL plus the additions to the staff that could set Topui up for the future he wants at USC has certainly been appealing to the new commit.

"It means a lot because that's the end goal I want to be at, so seeing his coaching experience at the next level, he knows what the blueprint is for me to get up there," Topui said.

The commitment is also a significant one in that it gets the Trojans back into Mater Dei, which has routinely had among the most talented rosters in the country. USC last signed a Mater Dei player back in the 2022 cycle. Pulling Topui away from the Ducks certainly signals a potential shift in the tide.

"Family in the Polynesian community is big, so you don't want to be too far from home," he said.

Topui was credited with 42 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks during his junior season according to MaxPreps.

His commitment on the first day of April continues the momentum built last month with the Trojans landing six recruits for 2026 during March.