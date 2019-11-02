Since Bryce Young flipped his commitment from USC to Alabama last month, there's been curiosity as to what the Trojans would do with the quarterback position over the rest of this 2020 recruiting cycle.

With QBs Kedon Slovis and JT Daniels each having three years of eligibility remaining, veteran Matt Fink eligible to return next year as well, and 4-star QB Jake Garcia committed in the 2021 class, it's not a dire situation for the Trojans.

But every program likes to continue to stock that position each year.

Well, earlier this week USC offered 2020 3-star QB Jayden de Laura (St. Louis School/Honolulu, Hawaii), a Washington State commit, and on Saturday the Trojans will have a significant visitor in the Coliseum as uncommitted 4-star QB CJ Stroud (Rancho Cucamonga HS) attends the Trojans' game with Oregon.

"I just want to be able to get the vibe of the game, get the vibe of the coaches. I feel it's going to be a real good game between them so just have some fun," Stroud told TrojanSports.com on Friday night after leading Rancho Cucamonga to a 47-28 win at Upland.

Stroud passed for 5 touchdowns in the win and his stock has been on a steady upward trajectory since he turned heads at the Elite 11 Finals in Frisco, Texas, back in July.

Stroud doesn't have a USC offer yet, but that could change Saturday.