TrojanSports.com

HONOLULU, Hawaii -- Candidly, yes, D'von Ellies is surprised that USC ended up as one of the two finalists in his recruitment, along with Penn State.

The Trojans made an aggressive late push for the 4-star defensive tackle from McDonogh School in Owings Mills, Md., over the last couple months, whereas the Nittany Lions have been recruiting him hard since last summer.

But his official visit to USC really made an impression on him and made that final decision -- which he'll announce Saturday during the Polynesian Bowl -- all the more difficult.