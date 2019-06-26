News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-26 22:02:49 -0500') }} football Edit

4-star LV Bunkley-Shelton stars at Rivals camp, talks USC recruitment

Msyhspo6ym5k3vik26ni
Four-star WR Lavon "LV" Bunkley-Shelton at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta on Tuesday. (Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com)
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
@RyanYoungRivals
Publisher

ATLANTA -- LV Bunkley-Shelton was one of the top standouts at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge on Tuesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, seeming to get himself open in every one-on-one drill or 7-on-7 ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}