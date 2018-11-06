SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. -- Sean Rhyan is one of the top uncommitted offensive tackles in this 2019 recruiting class, but he remains in no hurry to make a decision.

The 4-star USC target is intent on focusing on the rest of this season and helping San Juan Hills High School through its playoff run. Until then, recruiting is secondary -- he's neither taken any official visits this fall nor lined any up for after the season yet.

"I don't know, I might not take any at all," Rhyan told TrojanSports.com on Monday. "I mean, I guess it's good to see the school, but if you feel you want to play ball there it doesn't matter what everything else is."

Not to be misinterpreted, Rhyan says education will ultimately be a leading factor in his decision. He's debating between studying some type of math, architecture or engineering.

In general, he has a grounded, big-picture perspective toward his decision. It's not necessarily about which school gives him the best shot to play early, he said, nor is it all about how a program is doing this fall, or even necessarily the coaching staffs.

He was reminded not to put too much stock in that last week when USC -- one of his three leading contenders along with UCLA and Washington -- dismissed offensive line coach Neil Callaway and had running backs coach Tim Drevno take over that position group.

"Education, always first. I think people forget that," Rhyan said. "Education and then location in regards to I want to be able to go off campus and go to the movies or go to the museum if I really was feeling I want to go look at stuff. And then coaches. But coaches, that's kind of changed recently because you can't pick a school on the coaching because it's always changing."

Rhyan talked with TrojanSports.com about his reaction to USC's staff shake-up and what he likes about his three leading contenders.