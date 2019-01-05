SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- USC won a key remaining recruiting battle Saturday as 4-star wide receiver Kyle Ford announced his commitment to the Trojans live during the All-American Bowl.

Most believed Ford's decision was between the Trojans and Washington, while Oregon, Colorado and Michigan were his other finalists.

Ford had his senior season at Orange Lutheran High School cut short by a torn ACL, but the 6-foot-3, 195-pound prospect nonetheless ranked as the No. 8 wide receiver in this 2019 class.

"It's like a dream come true," Ford said after the announcement. "... Ever since I was a kid growing up, I always wanted to play for them. I'm just glad that it's over with and I can move on and start my journey."

Ford had told USC coach Clay Helton of his decision last week, and while he was still receiving calls from other schools in the meantime, he said he didn't waver after his mind was made up.

"I was pretty set on it. I was ready to go," he said.

That didn't mean it was easy, though.

""It was very tough. Out of all the places that I had up on the table, I couldn't go wrong. They're all great places and I'm thankful to be recruited by them too," Ford said.

In the end, he said input from his family "was probably the biggest point for me" along with the connections after football that USC could provide him.

"Because one day it ends so you have to be set up for the rest of your life," he said.

Ford is not enrolling early and still must sign his National Letter of Intent with USC in February.

Assuming nothing changes, he further bolsters an impressive group of incoming wide receivers for the Trojans, who signed 4-star WR Drake London (Moorpark HS) and 3-star WR Munir McClain (JSerra HS) on Early Signing Day. USC is also expected to officially add 5-star WR Bru McCoy (Mater Dei HS) as he announces his college decision during the All-American Bowl as well. McCoy has already silently signed with his school of choice.

Given all of that, it will be interesting to see what happens with 4-star WR Puka Nacua (Orem HS/Orem, Utah), who has been committed to the Trojans since the summer but is expected to take an official visit to Washington this month while also still considering Utah.

As for his own decision, Ford acknowledged he went "back and forth a couple times" during the process, being swayed by his official visits.

"It's definitely a hard decision. Out of those five schools, I feel like the hardest part is that there's really no bad choice. I was really fortunate for that to be a problem," he said.

So did he feel any nerves in the moment as he made it public live on NBC during the second quarter of the All-American Bowl inside the Alamodome?

"For sure. It's one of the biggest decisions in my life and I think I made the right one," he said.



