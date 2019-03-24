4-star WR LV Bunkley-Shelton shares why USC offer 'meant a lot'
Lavon "LV" Bunkley-Shelton, a 4-star wide receiver in this 2020 class, has had no shortage of suitors, reeling in offers from major programs coast to cast.But all the while, there was one school th...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news