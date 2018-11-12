As 5-star prospect Bru McCoy moves through another postseason push with Mater Dei, his prolific high school football career is nearing an end while his high-profile recruitment approaches its final stage.

After scoring three touchdowns in Mater Dei's lopsided playoff win at Mission Viejo on Friday night, McCoy put all of that into perspective while discussing his upcoming official visits and the perception that USC is the favorite to land him.

"I'm just taking it all in. It's bittersweet because I'm excited for the future and what's to come, but I really, really do love all my teammates and this whole program," he said. "So every game that we finish, I'm like, 'Ahh.' It's getting closer to the end, but it's nice to win."