HONOLULU, Hawaii -- The last big high school football all-star showcase starts Monday in Hawaii, where a handful of USC signees, commits and targets will on hand all week for the Polynesian Bowl. Here are five key storylines USC fans should monitor during the week:

1. Checking in with Enokk Vimahi

Enokk Vimahi, the 4-star offensive tackle from Kahuku, Hawaii, had long been planning to announce his college decision here at the Polynesian Bowl. That will no longer be happening, he tweeted out Monday morning. As of two weeks ago at the All-American Bowl, the Trojans were considered the favorite to land him. "I feel really good with USC at the moment right now," he said at that time.

Then Ohio State came in with a late offer, catching Vimahi's attention. He also seemed to really enjoy his official visit to Oklahoma last week. We'll check in with Vimahi about his mindset and where things stand.



Please respect my decision...... pic.twitter.com/C3Cxc0pc0v — Enokk "Inoke" Vimahi (@enokkvimahi) January 14, 2019

2. Noa Pola-Gates off the board?

Noa Pola-Gates, the 4-star DB from Gilbert, Ariz., should be on track to reveal his choice after narrowing his finalists to Arizona State, Nebraska and USC last month.

Pola-Gates, who is ranked the No. 9 safety in this 2019 class but can also play corner, is the top remaining DB target for the Trojans. His cousin, Isaiah Pola-Mao, is already on the roster at USC, and he is the nephew of former Trojans and Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Troy Polamalu. Those connections aside, Nebraska may be the leader here. Pole-Gates praised the impression the fan base left on him from his visit, as well as the coaching staff. Also, his cousin Matthew Pola-Mao, a 4-star defensive tackle, is strongly considering Nebraska as well. Adam Maya has a report on the latest on Pola-Gates over on Trojan Talk.

3. What now for Puka Nacua?

Even when fellow star wide receivers Bru McCoy and Kyle Ford announced their USC decisions at the All-American Bowl, giving the Trojans four WRs in this class if Ford follows through, 4-star wideout Puka Nacua (Orem, Utah) said he remained committed. "I talked to Bru and Kyle before they [announced], so it was good to talk to them. We've got a little gameplan going on," he said at the time. The potential for USC to lure five top WRs in this class hinged largely on former offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, whose brief tenure with the program ended last week when he became the Arizona Cardinals head coach. Nacua was also strongly considering Washington and Utah. He then picked up a late offer from Oregon, and Clemson has also been hovering as a potential late suitor. We'll check in with Nacua this week about his mindset and his plans for making a decision.

4. More Kingsbury reaction ...

In addition to Nacua, it will be interesting to hear what a few USC offensive signees have to say about Kingsbury's abrupt departure. Among the expected participants this week are 4-star USC tight end Ethan Rae, 4-star USC offensive tackle Jason Rodriguez and 3-star Trojans OT Gino Quinones.

5. More from Maninoa ...