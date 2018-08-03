It's hard to gather much before the pads come on, but some players still find ways to catch your eye regardless. Here are the some of the returning players worth noticing from the first day of training camp for the Trojans.

1. Ajene Harris

Harris looked like the most comfortable player in the first team secondary, moving fluidly and communicating well from the nickelback spot. His deep understanding of the defense was apparent in the way he played throughout the day, exemplified when he cheated out of his coverage on one play to pick off JT Daniels for the only turnover of the team session.

2. Biggie Marshall

Marshall made his presence felt from the start of the team period, reacting quickly to break up two passes to open the session. He was physical in coverage throughout the period, even banging shoulders with Michael Pittman to knock him out of bounds on a play that elicited a lot of “ooohs’ from the sideline.

3. Michael Pittman

Since the beginning of spring camp, there hasn’t seemed to be a moment where Michael Pittman’s play hasn’t impressed. Today was no different, as he hauled in passes from all three quarterbacks with comfort, highlighted by a touchdown on a chair route over Biggie Marshall on a throw from Daniels.

4. Isaiah Langley

Langley worked as the starting corner opposite Biggie Marshall- a new role for the long-time backup and spot starter. He performed pretty well, keeping on top of deeper routes and limiting yards after catch on the passes he allowed underneath.

5. Stephen Carr

Just being back on the field for the first day of camp seems like a big win for Carr as he bounces back from the spinal surgery that had kept him out since the spring. He wasn’t just a body though; Carr participated in team drills, catching passes out of the backfield and taking a few carries. It’s hard to tell if he has his full explosiveness back, but it’s nice to see him running and jumping in a live situation.