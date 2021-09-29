A closer look at the 2024/25 prospects who committed to USC last weekend

On Saturday, as he was preparing for his first home game as USC's interim head coach, Donte Williams was also keeping an eye toward the future, offering and taking commitments from a pair of prospects in the 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes.

Jason Robinson, a 2024 wide receiver from Long Beach Poly High School, and Arron "Jett" White, a 2025 cornerback from Orange HS, made their decisions on the spot despite the uncertainty of who will be coaching the Trojans in two months and still two/three years before they can officially sign with a program.

As White said, though, the message from Williams is that he will be a part of the USC staff moving forward regardless, and that was enough for him.

"It's not often a prestigious school such as USC calls a freshman ATH and wants them to commit. It was like a dream come true, especially with Donte, a coach whom I followed over the years from San Jose to Nebraska to Oregon to USC. When I was around 10 I trained with top ProWay kids that loved Donte and was even committed to him so I know exactly how good he is at coaching and teaching DBs," White told TrojanSports.com. "So I felt it was a great decision to commit once I learned he will be there no matter what happens with the coaching decision."

It's understood that USC would like to keep Williams on staff regardless of who it names as head coach, as he's proven himself as a top national recruiter and an asset any program would want working for it. But that he is projecting that certainty that he will indeed be back is noteworthy.

More to the point, that Williams is actively recruiting with an eye toward two and three classes down the road is telling in its own right.

"To be honest, I didn’t expect to make the decision so soon. I received the offer two days after my grandfather had passed and USC was his No. 1 school. It kind of felt like he was already looking out for me. So when I was presented with the opportunity to commit, I figured this was a good decision," Robinson said. "I mean, I’m from California and USC is the cream of the crop. It would have been silly for me not to have."

Both prospects took unofficial visits Saturday ahead of USC's game with Oregon State in the Coliseum, and it resonated with both that Williams took time to be engaged in their visits despite getting ready for his first home game as head coach.

"Saturday was maybe one of my most memorable days. I felt special and honored that coach Donte took his time out to talk and take pics with me," Robinson said. "Being on the field, looking around the stadium, hearing the fans cheering and picturing it all in my future was inspiring."

White said he got to campus around 1 p.m. and met with USC director of HS relations Armond Hawkins Jr., toured the university, did a photo shoot, received his offer and made his commitment decision and then headed over to a tailgate event to meet with Williams face to face.

"Talking to Donte makes you feel at home. He makes you feel like running through a brick wall for him -- he wants his players to succeed in classrooms, on the field and in life," White said.