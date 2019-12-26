SAN DIEGO -- Redshirt freshman cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart isn't sure exactly how many friends and family he'll have in attendance for USC's Holiday Bowl showdown with Iowa this Friday back in his hometown -- he just knows it will be a lot.

"I know I'm going to have a lot of friends out there because a whole bunch of people been asking me for some tickets," Taylor-Stuart said earlier this week. "I have to give it to my family first and then give a couple to my closest friends. But there's going to be a lot of people out there, from what I'm hearing."

Freshman running back Kenan Christon is also expecting "quite a few" supporters as he too returns to his native San Diego for this game at SDCCU Stadium.

"I was pretty happy, bouncing off the walls a little bit," he said of his initial reaction to the Trojans' bowl draw.

For both young players, the Holiday Bowl represents one more opportunity to finish off their first seasons as key contributors at the college level, with the added perspective of what they learned this fall.

Taylor-Stuart, who came out of San Diego's Helix High School, was part of USC's three-man cornerback rotation, playing 519 defensive snaps (according to PFF College) while sharing the field with fellow young corners Olaijah Griffin (605 snaps) and Chris Steele (500).

Taylor-Stuart had the only interception of the trio, but he had started to lose ground down the stretch to Steele. He then sparked some speculation that he was frustrated when he posted some ambiguous tweets about knowing his worth, but this week Taylor-Stuart dismissed any speculation that he might seek to transfer.

"I’m staying 100 percent because I’m finishing out here and go [to] the league from there. That’s the whole plan,” he said Tuesday. “... No frustration right there. That’s where patience comes in so I’m going to be a lot more patient and just have a great season and get into the offseason and focus on what I need to work on to get to the place I need to get to.”

Taylor-Stuart said all the right things this week, reiterating his need for patience, for better implementing the pointers he receives from DBs coach Greg Burns, etc.

"Main thing was just getting my hands on the receiver, stopping him. I did a good job, but I know I could do a whole lot better, so I'm working on that. [And] my feet from the line, so I'm going to keep working on that," he said.

As for the cornerback rotation, Taylor-Stuart acknowledged that he's competing with other talented players for those snaps. He, Griffin and Steele were all 5-star recruits when they joined USC -- Taylor-Stuart and Griffin in the 2018 class and Steele this fall.

"We're all going to ball because we're all elite guys to our ability, and we're just going to keep balling like that," Taylor-Stuart said.

As for Christon, who starred at San Diego's Madison HS, he wasn't expected to have a role on offense this season until suddenly USC had no choice.

With its top three running backs all out concurrently at one point, Christon found himself thrust into a major role mid-season. As it stands, he's second on the team with 377 rushing yards (behind only Vavae Malepeai's 466), averaging 5.5 yards per carry, and he also added 113 receiving yards while scoring 5 combined touchdowns.

"I think I did OK. Some things could have been done differently, could have been done a little better, so definitely things to work on and get better at," Christon said.

"It's just a different game. It's not the same as I thought it was going to be, so I've just got to kind of take a different angle at it. It's a little faster, a little more physical, it's just people are a little smarter at the next level so it's just a little different."

He noted that at 180 pounds he has to try to gain weight this offseason to better withstand the physical toll of the position.

But he has no regrets -- including the decision the staff made to not protect his redshirt this fall. It was a tough decision with the Trojans still thin on RB depth -- with Malepeai not yet ready to return at that point and Markese Stepp still out as well -- when the coaches elected to have Christon play his fifth game and officially eliminate the redshirt option this year. He had just 11 carries and 2 receptions over those last two regular-season games (including just 3 touches vs. UCLA), but with Stepp ruled out for this game Christon should get another chance to contribute Friday.

"I am very happy -- it was a great opportunity," he said looking back on the unexpected role that emerged for him this year.