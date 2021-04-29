TrojanSports - A final look at where the Trojans are projected in the NFL mock drafts

A final look at where the Trojans are projected in the NFL mock drafts
The NFL draft starts Thursday night with seven Trojans hoping to hear their name called over the next three days.
Alijah Vera-Tucker is widely projected to be the Trojans' second straight first-round offensive lineman, while opinions vary about wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, defensive tackles Jay Tufele and Marlon Tuipulotu, safety Talanoa Hufanga, cornerback Olaijah Griffin and wide receiver Tyler Vaughns.
We've rounded up all the relevant national mock drafts we could find for a final look at the latest projections. Most mock drafts don't extend beyond the first round, so pickings were slimmer for some of USC's draft hopefuls and Vaughns did not appear in any that we found, which is why he's not listed below.
And as always, remember that most of those projections will prove incorrect -- that's the fun of mock drafts, after all.
Round 1 of the draft starts at 5 p.m. PT Thursday on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network and continues with rounds 2-3 starting at 4 p.m. PT Friday and the final four rounds starting at 9 a.m. PT Saturday.
OL Alijah Vera-Tucker
-First round (13th overall) to the Los Angeles Chargers -- NFL Network's Peter Schrager
-First round (13th overall) to the Los Angeles Chargers -- ESPN's Todd McShay
-First round (13th overall) to the Los Angeles Chargers -- NFL.com's Charley Casserly
-First round (13th overall) to the Los Angeles Chargers -- NFL.com's Rhett Lewis
-First round (13th overall) to the Los Angeles Chargers -- Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer
-First round (13th overall) to the Los Angeles Chargers -- WalterFootball.com
-First round (13th overall) to the Los Angeles Chargers -- Yardbarker.com
-First round (14th overall) to the Minnesota Vikings -- NFL.com's Charles Davis
-First round (14th overall) to the Minnesota Vikings -- NFL.com's Bucky Brooks
-First round (14th overall) to the Minnesota Vikings -- CBSSports.com's Pete Prisco
-First round (14th overall) to the Minnesota Vikings -- USA TODAY's Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz
-First round (14th overall) to the Minnesota Vikings -- Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr
-First round (14th overall) to the Minnesota Vikings -- Yahoo Sports' Chris Simms
-First round (16th overall) to the New York Jets -- ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.
-First round (17th overall) to the Las Vegas Raiders -- NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah
-First round (17th overall) to the Las Vegas Raiders -- CBSSports.com's Chris Trapasso
-First round (18th overall) to the Miami Dolphins -- NFL.com's Lance Zierlein
-First round (19th overall) to the Minnesota Vikings -- CBSSports.com's Ryan Wilson
-First round (20th overall) to the New York Jets -- The Athletic
-First round (23rd overall) to the New York Jets -- ESPN Nation
-First round (23rd overall) to the New York Jets -- The Ringer's Danny Kelly
-First round (23rd overall) to the New York Jets -- Drafttek.com
-First round (25th overall) to the Jacksonville Jaguars -- NFL.com's Chad Reuter
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
-Second round (60th overall) to the New Orleans Saints -- Drafttek.com
-Third round (72nd overall) to the Detroit Lions -- NFL.com's Vinnie Iyer
-Fourth round (102nd overall) to the San Francisco 49ers -- Yardbarker.com
-Fourth round (115th overall) to the Dallas Cowboys -- NFL.com's Chad Reuter
-Fifth round (178th overall) to the Green Bay Packers -- WalterFootball.com
DT Jay Tufele
-Second round (60th overall) to the New Orleans Saints -- Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer
-Third round (67th overall) to the Houston Texans -- WalterFootball.com
-Third round (70th overall) to the Philadelphia Eagles -- Drafttek.com
-Fourth round (148th overall) to the Atlanta Falcons -- NFL.com's Chad Reuter
S Talanoa Hufanga
-Third round (68th overall) to the Atlanta Falcons -- Drafttek.com
-Fourth round (130th overall) to the Jacksonville Jaguars -- WalterFootball.com
-Fourth round (158th overall) to the Houston Texans -- NFL.com's Chad Reuter
DT Marlon Tuipulotu
-Third round (75th overall) to the Dallas Cowboys -- WalterFootball.com
-Third round (98th overall) to the New Orleans Saints -- Drafttek.com
-Seventh round (230th overall) to the San Francisco 49ers -- NFL.com's Chad Reuter
CB Olaijah Griffin
-Fifth round (138th overall) to the Dallas Cowboys -- Drafttek.com