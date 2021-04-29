TrojanSports - A final look at where the Trojans are projected in the NFL mock drafts

The NFL draft starts Thursday night with seven Trojans hoping to hear their name called over the next three days.

Alijah Vera-Tucker is widely projected to be the Trojans' second straight first-round offensive lineman, while opinions vary about wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, defensive tackles Jay Tufele and Marlon Tuipulotu, safety Talanoa Hufanga, cornerback Olaijah Griffin and wide receiver Tyler Vaughns.

We've rounded up all the relevant national mock drafts we could find for a final look at the latest projections. Most mock drafts don't extend beyond the first round, so pickings were slimmer for some of USC's draft hopefuls and Vaughns did not appear in any that we found, which is why he's not listed below.

And as always, remember that most of those projections will prove incorrect -- that's the fun of mock drafts, after all.

Round 1 of the draft starts at 5 p.m. PT Thursday on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network and continues with rounds 2-3 starting at 4 p.m. PT Friday and the final four rounds starting at 9 a.m. PT Saturday.

