All-American Bowl: Position-by-position MVPs

SAN ANTONIO – After a week of intense competition, joint practices and installation, some of the nation’s best players and the next wave of college football standouts took the field in the Alamodome on Saturday. Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman was on hand for all the action during the week and for game-day at the All-American Bowl – a 34-14 victory for the West. Here are his positional MVP awards from Saturday’s game.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OZXcgQXJpem9uYSBXUiBjb21taXQgUmF5c2hvbiBMdWtlIHRha2Vz IGhvbWUgTVZQIGhvbm9ycyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0FBQm9uTkJDP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBQUJvbk5CQzwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9fZG91Z2hib3lzcGVlZHk/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QF9kb3VnaGJveXNwZWVkeTwvYT4gfCA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dPQVpDQVRTY29tP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBHT0FaQ0FUU2NvbTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL3IzQWQzZXBCUHEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9yM0FkM2Vw QlBxPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJpdmFscyAoQFJpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE0Nzk5MjIxNTEz MjMwMTMxMjM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSA4LCAyMDIy PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CcmVha2luZzogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL1JpdmFsczEwMD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+I1JpdmFsczEwMDwvYT4gV1IgS2V2aW4gQ29sZW1hbiBiZWNvbWVz IHRoZSBsYXRlc3QgZWxpdGUgZm9vdGJhbGwgcHJvc3BlY3QgdG8gY29tbWl0 IHRvIEphY2tzb24gU3RhdGU8YnI+PGJyPldhdGNoIGhpcyByZXZlYWwg8J+R hzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vS2V2aW5MYW1hckNvbGUx P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBLZXZpbkxhbWFyQ29sZTE8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby90WkFKZ1c5RlBJIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vdFpBSmdXOUZQSTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSaXZhbHMgKEBSaXZhbHMp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8x NDc5OTIwMzg3NTYzNjkyMDM0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVh cnkgOCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

*****

QUARTERBACK

Cade Klubnik

Cade Klubnik is a gamer. The Clemson signee drew the start for the West and continued his ongoing win streak as a high school starter. Klubnik showcased his mobility and ability to extend plays in the first quarter with a great throw to his right that led to the game’s first points. Klubnik made big plays when he needed to the most, including deep balls to Kyion Graves (Ohio State) and perfect execution of a screen pass to Rayshon Luke (Arizona), which went for six. Klubnik came up with a few more splash plays downfield with game awareness on an offsides penalty, which led to another long reception to CJ Williams (USC). Later in the series, he evaded a strong East pass rush by moving right and dropping it to a wide-open Landon Samson (South Carolina). Klubnik had three scores, was poised and wildly effective throughout Saturday’s contest.

*****

RUNNING BACK

Rayshon Luke

Rayshon Luke celebrated his commitment day in style – scoring on a pair of touchdowns while also revealing his pledge to Arizona in between. The shifty, electric all-purpose back was on the receiving end of the West’s second scoring drive, taking a designed pass in the backfield to the house with the help of a great block in space from offensive tackle Hunter Erb (Texas A&M). After announcing his Pac-12 destination, Luke took a handoff 46 yards in a cloud of dust for a second touchdown. He’s a dynamic weapon for Jedd Fisch to plug in on offense and special teams. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ARIZONA FANS AT GOAZCATS.COM

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgbW9tZW50IGZvdXItc3RhciBXUiBSYXlzaG9uIEx1a2UgY29t bWl0dGVkIHRvIEFyaXpvbmEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9fZG91Z2hib3lzcGVlZHk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QF9kb3Vn aGJveXNwZWVkeTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0hhdUJUQkNS bDYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IYXVCVEJDUmw2PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IFJpdmFscyAoQFJpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9SaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE0Nzk4OTYwMTA0NTM0MDE2MDA/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSA4LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

*****

WIDE RECEIVER

CJ Williams

Like Luke, CJ Williams was not only the game’s best receiver but also celebrated his All-American Bowl with his college reveal. The USC-bound pass-catcher came up with the game’s top highlight early as he made a circus catch with one foot in-bounds in the back of the end zone. Klubnik was looking in Williams’ direction throughout the game. He also reeled in a jump-ball in the third quarter. Graves, Barion Brown (Kentucky) and Isaiah Bond (Alabama) came up with big plays, but Williams’ big-play potential throughout the week showed up in a big way on game day. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH USC FANS AT TROJANSPORTS.COM

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgbW9tZW50IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9SaXZhbHMxMDA/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNSaXZhbHMxMDA8L2E+IFdSIENKIFdpbGxpYW1zIGNob3NlIFVT QyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NKV2lsbGlhbXNfMDM/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENKV2lsbGlhbXNfMDM8L2E+IHwgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VU0NfUml2YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBVU0NfUml2YWxzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vM3FPR0UwM3pueCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzNxT0dFMDN6bng8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUml2YWxzIChAUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTQ3OTg4NDUxOTIwMTI1 NTQyND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDgsIDIwMjI8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

*****

OFFENSIVE LINE

Earnest Greene

Rivals100 offensive guard Earnest Greene was one of several offensive linemen to show well in San Antonio, especially considering the enormous talent on both the East and West defensive fronts. Greene, who committed to Georgia over Alabama during the All-American Bowl, was beaten for a sack early in the contest before rebounding with stellar protection of Klubnik and Devin Brown (Ohio State) along with some hard-fought battles against elite linemen. Greene is massive-sized and is powerful enough to move defenders off the ball. Most importantly, he’s rock-solid in pass-pro and can create running lanes. He’s the latest big piece up front for Georgia with upside inside and possibly even out at tackle.

*****

DEFENSIVE LINE

Dani Dennis-Sutton

*****

LINEBACKER

Lander Barton

Utah signee Lander Barton was a playmaker in the second level, stuffing the run and roaming to make plays from sideline to sideline for the West. The four-star capitalized on a stout defensive line to stuff the run and deliver hits with pop. He has excellent range for a linebacker and can run with some of the fastest running backs in the game. Barton is going to fit right in for defending Pac-12 champion Utah.

*****

DEFENSIVE BACK

Kyron Chambers