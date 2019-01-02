CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position

Christopher Hinton

HINTON MAKING A STATEMENT

Christopher Hinton dominated during one-on-ones in the afternoon session and he was unstoppable against any offensive lineman that wanted to test him. No one had a chance. The Michigan signee from Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian is up to 280 pounds, moved inside to play defensive tackle and simply was either more powerful or more athletic, winning almost every rep and making it clear he should be back in the five-star discussion. Hinton is still at No. 43 in the 2019 class, so he didn’t plummet in the rankings, but his first two days at the All-American Bowl has proven he has special ability and a great frame. He’s been a complete nightmare for offensive linemen and not one of them has stopped him yet.



D-LINE IS LOADED

Siaki Ika

RECEIVERS ARE EMERGING

Joe Ngata

I saw three receivers in particular who stood out a lot more on day two than day one, and they were Clemson signee Joe Ngata, Ohio State signee Garrett Wilson and USC commit Puka Nacua, who all made big plays or really impressive catches, and all of them definitely backed up their rankings. Ngata got open deep numerous times and made some tough catches. He looks just like Tee Higgins or Justyn Ross (although he might not have the top-end speed of Ross), and the five-star should fit in perfectly in Clemson’s offensive attack. Wilson was productive, especially earlier in the day as he and South Carolina signee Ryan Hilinski hooked up a few times. Rated as the sixth-best receiver in the class, Wilson showed off excellent hands and a great burst to separate from defensive backs. He was also physical as defensive backs tried to hang on him. Nacua doesn’t blow anyone away from a physical presence, but he’s incredibly athletic and he has terrific hands as well, so he’s a threat all over the field.



SMITH IS SO VERSATILE

Five-star Kayvon Thibodeaux moved to No. 2 at weakside defensive end in the last rankings release, but his outstanding performance at the Under Armour Game this week could vault him back to tops at the position. It won’t be easy, though, because five-star Nolan Smith is so versatile, so aggressive and came here to compete and prove he’s one of the best players in the country. The Georgia signee looked excellent at linebacker, he was great navigating through traffic to make plays, he is super fast tracking players sideline to sideline and he loves to hit. Then Smith went to compete in the lineman one-on-ones and even though he was undersized against some massive offensive linemen he used his speed to get to the edge and win some reps. Every time I’ve seen Smith over the last two seasons he’s a ball of excited energy, clearly loves to play the game and goes out on the field every snap to make something happen. Georgia is getting a great one.

