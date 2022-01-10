All-American Bowl: Top offensive performers of the week

SAN ANTONIO — The All-American Bowl returned to the Alamodome with some of the best players from the class of 2022 playing their final games before enrolling at college programs around the country. The West squad topped the East, 34-14, during Saturday’s event with newly minted Arizona all-purpose back commit Rayshon Luke capturing MVP honors. Here are more top performers on offense from the entire week in San Antonio – the game and practices included.

Cade Klubnik

The nation’s top quarterback is certainly a gamer, and after capturing his third consecutive state championship Klubnik drew the start for the West squad. He threw two first-quarter touchdowns and added a third in the third quarter in another strong day for the future Clemson signal-caller. Klubnik has the ability to pick apart defenses and push the ball downfield, but he’s also excellent at extending plays outside the pocket and improvising on the fly. He’s an exceptional athlete and executes with authority. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Klubnik compete for playing time at Clemson sooner rather than later.

Deyon Bouie

Throughout the week, Bouie proved to be one of the most gifted athletes on either side of the ball during All-American Bowl practices. During Saturday’s game, the Texas A&M signee didn’t miss a beat and was the East team’s top receiver. Bouie is electrifying with fantastic ball-skills. He showcased speed to get downfield and simply finds a way to make plays on the ball. He is one of the many playmakers heading to College Station in this 2022 cycle.

CJ Williams (Nick Lucero/Rivals)

Williams is one of the smoothest pass-catchers in the country, which was reaffirmed throughout the week of practices and certainly on game day. The new USC signee caught the game’s first touchdown — an absolute highlight-reel-worthy grab in which Williams extended for the grab and also kept a foot in bounds. Williams also flashed the ability to find holes in defenses and take the top off them. He’s a well-rounded, well-polished receiver that should fit into Lincoln Riley’s offense rather quickly in his backyard at USC.

The All-American Bowl MVP, Saturday definitely belonged to Luke, who scored via the air and again on the ground. In between, the three-star all-purpose back pledged to Arizona live on the air. Luke is small, but can make a dent in the running game and as a pass-catcher. He ripped off a 46-yard touchdown with great vision and burst through the hole, and he was gone in a cloud of dust. He also reeled in a designed screen pass showcasing the speed to the pylon as he housed it.

Barion Brown

Another explosive playmaker that can impact the deep passing game, Kentucky-bound Barion Brown has been a standout in practices and was an early target for the East quarterbacks in the All-American Bowl. The Tennessee native is a spark plug in the open field and a dynamic returner on special teams with the ability to make defenders miss and the lateral quickness to roam in the open field. Brown also displayed toughness making receptions in the middle of the field and was close to breaking off a few big plays during the game. He was one of several big-play receivers to stand out in San Antonio.

Earnest Greene

The massive offensive lineman from California gave up a sack early in the All-American Bowl, which proved to be a blip on an otherwise stellar week of practice. Greene, a Rivals100 mauler, was arguably the most consistent linemen in 1-on-1 drills with enormous power to withstand and dispose of defenders. Greene capped a strong showing in San Antonio with his commitment to Georgia over Alabama, Texas and Ohio State. Built like an interior lineman, Greene was stellar in pass pro and gives the Bulldogs even more size and flexibility upfront.

Kevin Coleman

Coleman was the go-to gadget playmaker for the West offense throughout the week seeing targets as a receiver, in the slot and on an array of trick plays to get the ball out in space with Coleman toting the rock. The Rivals100 receiver from St. Louis is a bit undersized, but dynamic. He’s both quick and fast to stretch the field and also make plays underneath and separate at the top of his routes. Coleman surprised many by picking Jackson State over Miami on Saturday and is another verified difference-maker heading to an HBCU along with Travis Hunter.

Isaiah Bond

The Crimson Tide have an embarrassment of riches in their wide receiver room. After sending off recent first-round picks Devonta Smith, Henry Ruggs, Jerry Jeudy and Jaylen Waddle, Alabama inked more Rivals100 talent this cycle in the form of Shazz Preston, Kendrick Law, Aaron Anderson and Bond. Bond has elite speed and is extremely easy going in and out of his breaks. He has shades of Smith in his game. He’s also experienced playing defensive back and brings even more athletic, playmaking ability to the Alabama passing attack with receivers that can get open and make plays after the catch.

Elijah Pritchett

Pritchett was quietly one of the more consistent performers up front along the offensive line. The Alabama signee saw action at both guard and tackle, and his combination of quick feet and outstanding power certainly put him among the best linemen of the week. After back-to-back all-star events in Orlando and then San Antonio, the offensive tackle position may be one in need of an overhaul. Pritchett, the epitome of consistency at the All-American Bowl, is a major bright spot.

