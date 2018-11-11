**TrojanSports.com has extended its special offer for new subscribers. Sign up using promo code USC60 for a 60-day FREE trial and access to all of our premium content. Just follow this link to unlock full access to your personal USC sports page.**

Lynn Swann has some explaining to do. It was just 12 days ago that USC’s athletic director misguidedly went on the radio to declare that the football program is in good shape.

It’s easy to see that it’s not, of course. Look no further than all the empty seats at the Coliseum.

The announced crowd of 56,721 was USC’s smallest for a homecoming game since 2001. Even more damning is that the number constituted above average attendance for this season. The Trojans had gone more than 15 years -- a span of 96 games -- since they last drew less than 60,000 fans at home. They’ve yet to reach that mark in five tries in 2018.

Obviously the fans have already decided what Swann will eventually: Clay Helton shouldn’t be coaching USC anymore. Saturday’s stunning 15-14 loss to Cal assuredly signaled that his dismissal is a matter of when, not if.