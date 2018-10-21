SALT LAKE CITY, Utah -- In the waning moments of another blowout loss, USC Athletic Director Lynn Swann stepped into an elevator and, amidst a small group, spoke up to distinctly ask the attendant to take him to the first floor of Rice-Eccles Stadium. The No. 2 button was pushed instead and, though frustrated, Swann made his way out a level short of his desired stop.

In a way, the scene was a microcosm of a program pushing so many of the wrong buttons for nearly a decade and taking the long route in its quest to reach No. 1 again.

“There are a lot of things to correct,” Swann said, after witnessing Utah punish USC, 41-28, the final score masking a 34-0 Utes run over a 40-minute stretch.

Saturday wasn’t an elimination game for USC (4-3, 3-2) in terms of the Pac-12 South Division, but it should be with respect to its current process. The need for changes (plural) is obvious. The most pressing issue, though, is what corrections will USC make?

With all eyes on Clay Helton at the moment, I asked Swann if the head coach’s status is tenuous.