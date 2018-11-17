PASADENA -- Is Clay Helton going to be USC’s coach in 2019?

There’s no other question to be asked, no other conversation being had right now as it concerns USC football, especially after an all-too-familiar 34-27 loss at the Rose Bowl to UCLA’s worst team in decades.

While no one in the program is providing a concrete answer on what’s next, their responses are different than they were just a few days ago, when Helton himself strongly indicated that Lynn Swann would give him another season.

“That’s a great question for Mr. Swann, and out of honor and respect to him, I’ll let you ask him that,” Helton said. “As I said earlier this week, I feel tremendous support from Mr. Swann and what we’re doing here, and thank him for it because he’s been with me every step of the way.”

Not quite as bold as his previously stated plan to be here for 15 more years. Will Helton even be here for 15 more days? I asked USC Senior Associate Athletic Director Steve Lopes -- someone that’s really been behind Helton from the beginning.

“I can’t comment on that,” Lopes said. “I got to talk to Lynn.”

Swann wasn’t making himself available, not today, probably not until he actually makes a decision. Helton said they had a brief exchange in the locker room Saturday after the game.

“He just hugged my neck in there and said, ‘Coach, I’ll see you Monday,’” Helton said. “I’m looking forward to it.”

Helton still talks like a man with a guarantee in hand, though it’s not quite as believable for everyone around him. A nervous energy emanated from his coaching staff in the aftermath of a second consecutive loss and third in four weeks.

“We hear one thing and we feel another,” one assistant told me.