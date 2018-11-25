Moments after USC completed its worst season in about two decades, Coach Clay Helton went into detail about how he and athletic director Lynn Swann will ensure that things go differently in 2019. With Swann indeed keeping Helton, his legacy and perhaps standing as the AD will be tied to what his head coach accomplishes moving forward.

"Do you think anyone’s happy with this season?” Swann asked ironically as he walked up the Coliseum tunnel, with “Fire Helton!” chants serving as the soundtrack to USC’s 24-17 defeat to Notre Dame on Saturday. “I really don't."



Good to know he’s still paying attention. He should also realize that no one cares about feelings right now, not after the football program experienced its biggest year-over-year drop-off in wins. It’s all about action.

Swann said his next one was to meet with Helton and then release a statement. That would have seemed ominous for Helton, if only he too didn’t make reference to this release while sharing that Swann told him in the locker room, “Coach, there are better days ahead.”

“Like I’ve said, I've always had confidence in the support that I have here, from Mr. Swann and the administration,” Helton said. “I feel confident that I'm looking forward to being the head coach here, if given the opportunity. I look forward to doing that and doing the best job that I possibly can. But I'm never going to put words in Mr. Swann's mouth, out of honor and respect to him. I know that he'll release a statement at some point in time, when he feels fit, and we'll move forward from there."

Swann and Helton are clearly on the same page regarding what’s next at USC, the two perhaps milking the fact that there isn't a university president in place and severe lawsuits linger. The only problem is the public at large doesn’t want to read the rest of their Troy story.

Not even 60,000 people showed up for the regular season finale against an unbeaten Notre Dame team playing for a CFP bid. It was the worst attended game in the series, among those played at the Coliseum, since 1960. After drawing at least 60K in every home game for 15 consecutive seasons, USC failed to do so once in 2018.

The fans have been clamoring for something different all year. It might only come in the form of staff changes, which Helton intimated are inevitable.

But will the offensive-minded head coach really hire a coordinator to revamp an offense that stalled yet again Saturday? USC’s garbage-time touchdown was its first in the second half in three games. Helton, remember, took over play-calling just four weeks ago.

USC failed to score a touchdown in back-to-back quarters in six different games this season. The lulls undoubtedly exhausted a defense that played well enough for the Trojans to beat not only Notre Dame but Cal and Stanford earlier in the year. The issues on this side of the ball are completely different in nature.

Only two assistants actively recruit, while a disconnect between the defensive coordinator and the players has contributed to several defections and multiple players refusing to suit up for a season finale against arguably USC’s biggest rival and with a bowl bid on the line.