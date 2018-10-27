It’s been evident for some time now that USC isn’t back to being a national contender and probably not close to one. Just last January the Trojans sported the nation’s second-longest winning streak and had gone a full calendar year without a loss.

But that almost feels like several years ago for a program that’s seen the losses pile up in the past 12 months. Blowouts to Notre Dame, Ohio State, Stanford, Texas and Utah all could have been foreseen by an objective viewer, and the team’s immediate response involved greater resignation with each one.

There were never any major surprises in these results. USC knows its good but not that good.

Saturday’s defeat was different in both emotion and impact. The Trojans hadn’t been beaten at home in more than three years and hadn’t lost as favorites in 11 tries. Moreover, they’d won their past three games against Arizona State by an average of 26.7 points.

“Terrible,” senior center Toa Lobendahn said. “You can imagine, losing at home against a team that we should have beat, that we think we should have beat. I don’t know how else to explain it. … It definitely hurts.”

Even with all the hardship this team was facing -- breaking in a redshirt freshman quarterback, all three senior captains sidelined by injuries, just a week removed from a demoralizing and physically punishing loss at Utah -- the Trojans still believed they’d prevail this weekend.

That faith made for a harder fall, and possibly greater fallout.