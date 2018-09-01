Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-01 22:12:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Analysis: Trojans show some signs of trouble in the trenches

W5romkqweafjyk8gg8lw
Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
Adam Maya • TrojanSports.com
@AdamJMaya
Editor

My original thought for a headline to this piece was “What a Weak 1.” It was late in the third quarter and USC was clinging to a five-point lead. A dominant final quarter makes that headline seem a...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}