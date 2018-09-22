That wasn’t familiar. That was uncomfortable. Not until the end did it look like any fun.

What has already been a wild ride of a 2018 season nearly took its biggest turn yet: a loss at the Coliseum. USC hasn’t had one in three years. It had lost just once by 13 points, the amount it trailed by in the middle of the third quarter, since Paul Hackett was sauntering the sidelines in his final weeks as the Trojans coach.

Pete Carroll’s predecessor has been brought up more and more lately. It’s probably unfair. But it’s also Clay Helton’s reality. Two lopsided losses had scraped off much of the shine from two great seasons. If USC had not overcome a double-digit deficit, he would have lost more than another game. It would have cost him more of the fanbase and administration. (He’s already lost some of each.)

While there isn’t a tarmac at the Coliseum, falling to 1-3 again, this time without the benefit of inserting Sam Darnold into the lineup, could have cost Helton his job. The personnel change would ultimately be him.

“I don’t like speaking in hypotheticals,” defensive end Christian Rector said following USC’s 39-36 win against Washington State on Friday. “We knew what was at stake.”