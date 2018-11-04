CORVALLIS, Oregon -- There wasn’t much for USC to smile about this week, or the last one, or really the better part of the past two months. The Trojans had been knocked down by Stanford, knocked out by Texas, stomped out by Utah and, just as they were on the verge of getting up, knocked back down by Arizona State. The final blow not only evoked tears from the players but claimed one assistant coach while humiliating another.

Each development was more disheartening than the previous one in what had understandably become a lost season for many. So a few hours at Reser Stadium on Saturday night, against an Oregon State team that is inarguably the Pac-12’s worst, provided a respite of sorts for the Trojans. Afterward they talked about how good it felt just to play hard for four quarters, if not always well.

“In that locker room we let out a huge scream, all together, of just letting out a bunch of frustration and really breaking through tonight as a total team,” Coach Clay Helton said. “Now we got to continue that for the rest of November. We put ourselves back in position. The South is wide open.”

Helton was the lone member of the team to bring up that the Trojans still have a realistic chance of winning the division, and his intention might have been to remind an increasingly frustrated fan base that the season is not over. The players, of course, had the luxury of taking out their frustrations against the overmatched Beavers.

That they coolly dismissed the big picture of their 38-21 victory was as impressive as what they had just done on the field.

“I think we talk so much about Pac-12 championships for no reason. It’s way too far ahead,” senior linebacker Cam Smith said. “Right now we’re focused on us. When we think too far ahead, I think we get distracted.”