It had been four years since USC had 14 days between regular season games. Coach Clay Helton said he used the bye week to study Colorado, of course, but also to break down USC. One of his many takeaways was that both of his coordinators, Tee Martin and Clancy Pendergast, needed to call more “aggressive” games.

“Play with no fear, play to win,” he would say.

It was about as damning a comment as we’ve heard from Helton since he became the permanent coach. You might remember him using similar rhetoric when he parted ways with defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox.

To say Clancy Pendergast and the entire defensive staff responded to the challenge in USC’s 31-20 victory versus Colorado on Saturday would be an understatement. The Trojans’ defense was as good as it’s ever been under Helton, even with a forgettable fourth quarter in which the defense was gassed after being on the field for 84 plays -- the unofficial total exceeds 90 snaps when you count penalties.

"I feel like whenever they're playing really good, it makes the offense want to help them out," wide receiver Michael Pittman said.

USC's defense didn't need it -- this time. But the offense is testing the limits on how far the defense can carry the team.