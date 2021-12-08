As expected, USC star WR Drake London to declare for NFL draft

A day after being named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, USC star receiver Drake London announced on Twitter that he will forgo his remaining eligibility and declare for the NFL draft.
Despite missing the final four and a half games after fracture his ankle on a touchdown reception vs. Arizona, London still led all Pac-12 players with 88 receptions and 1,084 receiving yards. His 11 receptions per game and 135.5 receiving yards per game led all Division I players who played at least 8 games.
The junior receiver surely would have been a Biletnikoff Award finalist and perhaps favorite and he was on pace to challenge the USC single-season records before the injury.
An almost-instant contributor as a true freshman in 2019, London finishes with 160 catches for 2,153 yards and 15 touchdowns over his three years in the program, but that included only one full season in that breakout freshman year. The Trojans played only six games due to the pandemic last year and London played just the games this season before the injury.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London came to USC as a two-sport athlete from Moorpark HS, also playing basketball, but the nature of the football season prevented him from working out with the basketball program until mid season. More to the point, he was just too good on the football field not to make it his full focus.
London was one of the lone bright spots this season for the Trojans and a fan favorite not only for his stats but for the relentless tenacity with which he played every down right to the end.
Reaction from fellows Trojans and his family was quick to follow after the announcement.
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv
Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx
dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i
bHRyIj5XaGF0IGEgY3JhenksIGV4Y2l0aW5nLCBlbW90aW9uYWwgam91cm5l
eeKApiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RyYWtlTG9uZG9u
Xz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AZHJha2Vsb25kb25fPC9hPiB5b3Ug
ZGVzZXJ2ZSB0aGUgd29ybGQhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j
b20vaGFzaHRhZy9kcmVhbXN0b3JlYWxpdHk/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z
cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNkcmVhbXN0b3JlYWxpdHk8L2E+IDxicj5XZSBj
YW7igJl0IHRoYW5rIHRoZSBVU0MgY29hY2hlcyBhbmQgc3RhZmYgZW5vdWdo
LiBXZeKAmWxsIG5ldmVyIGZvcmdldCB0aGVzZSAzIHNlYXNvbnMgYW5kIGFs
bCBvZiB0aGUgaW5kaXZpZHVhbHMgYW5kIGZhbWlsaWVzIHdlIGJvbmRlZCB3
aXRoLiBUcm9qYW4gZmFtaWx5IGZvciBsaWZl4pyM77iP4p2k77iP8J+SmyA8
YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vYVFRZW9VeDJrcyI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv
L2FRUWVvVXgya3M8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ2luZGkgTG9uZG9uIChAbG9u
ZG9uX2NpbmRpKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2xvbmRv
bl9jaW5kaS9zdGF0dXMvMTQ2ODc3ODIxMDcxNjUzMjczNz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3
c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciA5LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K
PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j
b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp
dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv
Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx
dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i
bHRyIj5CZXN0IG9mIGx1Y2sgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv
bS9EcmFrZUxvbmRvbl8/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QERyYWtlTG9u
ZG9uXzwvYT4g4p2k77iP8J+Sm+KcjPCfj7sgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90
LmNvL2dDanhwcm5WdHoiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9nQ2p4cHJuVnR6PC9hPjwv
cD4mbWRhc2g7IE1hdHQgTGVpbmFydCAoQE1hdHRMZWluYXJ0UUIpIDxhIGhy
ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWF0dExlaW5hcnRRQi9zdGF0dXMv
MTQ2ODc4MjQxMTI2NTY5MTY1MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNl
bWJlciA5LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz
cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg
Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=