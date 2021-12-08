As expected, USC star WR Drake London to declare for NFL draft

A day after being named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, USC star receiver Drake London announced on Twitter that he will forgo his remaining eligibility and declare for the NFL draft.

Despite missing the final four and a half games after fracture his ankle on a touchdown reception vs. Arizona, London still led all Pac-12 players with 88 receptions and 1,084 receiving yards. His 11 receptions per game and 135.5 receiving yards per game led all Division I players who played at least 8 games.

The junior receiver surely would have been a Biletnikoff Award finalist and perhaps favorite and he was on pace to challenge the USC single-season records before the injury.

An almost-instant contributor as a true freshman in 2019, London finishes with 160 catches for 2,153 yards and 15 touchdowns over his three years in the program, but that included only one full season in that breakout freshman year. The Trojans played only six games due to the pandemic last year and London played just the games this season before the injury.