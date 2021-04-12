TrojanSports - Basketball: Chevez Goodwin announces he'll return for extra season at USC

USC received a little more clarity on its basketball roster situation Monday when veteran forward Chevez Goodwin announced he'll return for another season.

Goodwin, who joined the Trojans as a graduate transfer from Wofford last year, had the option to play another season with the NCAA extending eligibility for all athletes due to the pandemic.

Goodwin averaged 15 minutes a game as a key rotation piece off the bench for USC, averaging 5.6 points and 3.5 rebounds in helping the Trojans to a 25-8 record and run to the Elite Eight.

USC had three grad transfers play a key role in that run. Guard Tahj Eaddy (13.6 points per game) has already announced that he'll move on to pursue professional opportunities. With Goodwin announcing his intentions to stay, the Trojans are still awaiting a decision from guard Isaiah White -- a starter who averaged 7.6 points per game and came up big in the NCAA tournament.

USC knows it will be losing Eaddy and Pac-12 Player of the Year Evan Mobley, who is a projected NBA draft lottery pick. The rest of the roster -- minus reserve guard Noah Baumann, who entered the transfer portal -- could all return.

