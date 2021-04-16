TrojanSports - Basketball: Isaiah White returning to USC for extra year

White was one of three Trojans graduate transfers in that position, and he and reserve forward Chevez Goodwin have now opted to return while guard Tahj Eaddy announced he will move on to the next level.

White, who joined the Trojans last season as a graduate transfer from Utah Valley, had the option for an extra year of eligibility with the NCAA extending every athlete's clock due to the pandemic.

The USC basketball roster got another boost Friday as veteran guard Isaiah White announced he will return for an extra year.

Welcome back, Isaiah White! The all-energy wing announced on his IG that he’s coming back to USC for one more bonus season. pic.twitter.com/4hTpQxIVBD

The 6-foot-7 White emerged early as a starter for the Trojans and went on to average 7.6 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. He started 28 of the 32 games on USC's run to the Elite Eight and had a pair of 22-point games, including in the Sweet 16 win over Oregon in which he made 8 of 10 shots, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range.

There remains some curiosity as to whether forward Isaiah Mobley will return with his brother Evan headed off to the NBA, but the elder Mobley isn't on most NBA draft lists and would seem better served returning for his junior season.

If he does come back, USC will have to replace its top two scorers in Evan Mobley and Eaddy while returning the rest of its primary rotation, adding in three freshmen newcomers and Memphis guard transfer Boogie Ellis.

The Trojans still have two scholarship spots available to use on other transfer targets as White and Goodwin don't count toward the 13-scholarship limit in this one-time exception from the NCAA for returning seniors.