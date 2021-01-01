TrojanSports - Basketball: Offense goes cold as Trojans can't escape deficit vs. Colorado

After the game Thursday night, USC basketball coach Andy Enfield was second-guessing his usage of star freshman Evan Mobley and lamenting the continued injury absence of starting point guard Ethan Anderson.

Because this one was certainly there for the taking for the Trojans, who for a variety of reasons simply weren't at their best in their Pac-12 opener at home against Colorado.

USC trailed by as many as 15 points early in the second half and got close to erasing that deficit a couple times, but the Trojans missed 12 of their final 13 shots as Colorado pulled away again late for a 72-62 win at Galen Center.

"Tough game. We had our chances. ... Just never could make any shots the last 6 or 7 minutes," Enfield said. "We had a lot of clean looks at the 3, we had a jump hook, we had free throws and some wide-open jump shots."

USC (5-2, 0-1 Pac-12) had cut the Buffaloes' lead to 57-55 midway through the second half with a 9-0 run, and later got it back to 61-58 with 6:59 remaining before the ice-cold shooting doomed any chances of evening the score.

The Trojans, who shot 31 percent (9 of 29) in the second half, were led by Tahj Eaddy's 16 points and 5 assists and Evan Mobley added 12 points and 7 rebounds, but he shot just 5 of 14 and committed 5 turnovers in the process while playing 38 of 40 minutes.

"I'll take some of the blame for Evan's numbers tonight. I played him too minutes. I've just got to manage his minutes better. I think he got a little winded and I didn't realize it," Enfield said. "He struggled a little bit tonight, but he's a freshman who is learning. Obviously for us to beat a good team we need better production from everybody on our roster. This is the first game where he kind of got knocked off his game, so to speak, a little bit. But he's a great player and competitor so he'll be back."

As Enfield hinted, though, it was a collective struggle.

"A guy like me has got to come out and play better. I can't play like that and expect for us to win this game. Same goes to a few other guys," guard Drew Peterson said after finishing with 4 points on 2-of-7 shooting. "We've just got to make shots, we got to play defense, we can't have lapses. And it certainly won't happen again against Utah after we go over the film and watch it. But we've got to have a full team effort there -- starting with me and a few other guys and the rest of the team, we've got to be able to come out and give it our all on the court, especially as we get into conference."

Colorado (7-2, 1-1) jumped out to a 44-33 halftime lead while making 7 of 13 3-pointers in the first half and shooting 53.3 percent overall.

USC was again without Anderson, its best defensive guard, who hasn't played since Dec. 1 and remains day-to-day. That left Eaddy as the Trojans' primary ball-handler, and when he picked up a couple early fouls, Enfield said having to sub him out of the game contributed to the team's first-half struggles.

"When Tahj got two fouls early I turned around to Ethan Anderson and wanted so badly to put him in the game because we really missed Ethan in a game like this with his ball-handling and his defensive toughness," Enfield said. "We got a little bit of foul trouble with Tahj early and we went to a bigger lineup and didn't have the creativity and the playmaking, so I thought that hurt us a little bit for them to be able to get that lead because some of our other guys just missed some easy shots."

Again, though, USC did surge back after halftime.

That 9-0 run to cut it to 2 points midway through the second half started with a free throw from Mobley followed by back-to-back 3s from Noah Baumann and Eaddy and two free throws from Chevez Goodwin.

It was another 3 from Eaddy that later got the Trojans back within 61-58, and that's where the offense dried up.

Mobley missed three straight shots, including two in the paint, and McKinley Wright dropped in back-to-back floaters to help the Buffaloes create a little separation. But they weren't exactly scoring either, so the opportunity remained there for USC.

Instead, an offensive foul by Isaiah Mobley ended a pivotal possession, Eaddy, Goodwin and Max Agbonkpolo all missed shots on the Trojans' next possession, Evan Mobley missed in the paint again, Baumann and Eaddy missed on 3s and so on. Evan Mobley had the only made field goal over those final 13 shots.

And that was the story of the game -- plain and simple.

"We have to finish shots that we're capable of finishing," Enfield said. "Look, it's a team game. We've got to learn from this, but our front line has been playing great all season. That was the most surprising thing to me tonight was just the easy shots we were missing and not finishing, which we normally always do."