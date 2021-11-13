Basketball: Temple threatens big comeback, but USC holds on for road win
When it comes time to evaluate resumes for postseason consideration, USC's win Saturday at Temple in Philadelphia, Pa., might be a mark in the Trojans' favor as a true road game on the other side of the country.
For now, meanwhile, it reflects a team that still has a lot of room to develop and grow, as the Trojans let a 23-point second-half lead get whittled down to 3 late before closing out a tense 76-71 victory over the Owls.
"It's a learning process. You're not just going to walk into Temple in Philadelphia and beat this team by 20, so even though we had a big lead they made their run and they came back and played really hard. So give them credit, but we're happy to have a road win under our belt," USC coach Andy Enfield said on the Trojans radio postgame show.
Enfield earned his 200th career win, while veteran forward Chevez Goodwin had a team-high 19 points and 8 rebounds in his best game as a Trojan, Isaiah White added 12 points and 7 boards, Drew Peterson had 10 points, 8 assists and 5 boards, Boogie Ellis scored 11 points with 5 assists, and Isaiah Mobley had 9 points and 8 rebounds.
Impressively, USC (2-0) built its big lead mostly without Mobley, the junior team leader who sat almost the entire first half after picking up two quick fouls.
The Trojans led 46-27 at halftime and continued to pile on early in the second half. Goodwin, who averaged just 5.6 points per game last season while topping out at 12, scored 6 of USC's first 9 points in the second half to peak the lead at 55-32 less than 3 minutes into the period.
But Temple (1-1) would answer -- and answer and answer the rest of the way.
The Trojans' defense and rebounding let up and the offense went flat, going nearly 8 minutes without a made field goal.
All the while, the Owls launched a 22-3 run, spurred by 11 points by Khalif Battle, who started torching the nets from the perimeter on the way to a game-high 26 points (5 of 9 from 3-point range).
In fact, the only points USC got in that stretch were three free throws by Ellis that came on a very questionable foul call beyond the arc well after Ellis had released the ball.
The point being, there wasn't much to like from the Trojans during that long span.
"We fouled too much and then we didn't rebound the ball and then they got hot -- they hit some really tough 3s. ... Battle caught fire. He had 26 points. He's an unbelievable one-on-one player, shot 3s off the move, off the dribble and driving the ball, so give Temple credit," Enfield said. "We didn't play great offensively in the second half, let them get back in, and defensively we didn't rebound. But they really made some big-time shots."
It was a Tai Strickland 3 for Temple that cut the USC lead to 58-54 just over the midway point of the second half.
Mobley stopped the run briefly with a 3-pointer, but the Trojans never could really pull away again.
When Anderson hit a 3 for USC to make it a 73-65 lead with about 2 minutes to go, Battle got to the line for three free throws (making two), Ellis later went 1 of 2 at the line and Zach Hicks dropped in a huge 3 for Temple to make it 74-70 with 50.5 seconds to play.
Temple allowed USC to run down the shot clock before a Peterson missed jumper grazed the front of the rim and Battle took the rebound all the way to the other end, drawing a foul on Ellis (which fouled him out of the game) with 9.9 seconds on the clock.
Battle hit just 1 of 2 free throws, though, to take some of the pressure off. After a timeout during the first inbounds attempt, USC was able to get the ball into Peterson, who was quickly fouled and knocked down both free throws to make it 76-71 with 8.8 seconds left.
Hicks missed a rushed 3 at the other end and that was the game.
Not quite as thorough as the Trojans' 89-49 win over CSUN at home on Tuesday, but there are encouraging signs with this team.
Again, USC asserted itself early without Mobley while getting contributions from across the rotation, and Goodwin in particular looks like a transformed player on the offensive end in terms of his confidence and finishing ability.
He almost had as many scoreless games (5) last year as double-digit scoring games (6) and was mostly a defensive/rebounding/physical presence. On Saturday, Goodwin showed great feel and footwork in the paint to create some of those team-high 19 points.
"His footwork in the post was terrific tonight. He's a relentless offensive rebounder, he plays so hard, he posts up. He played 32.5 minutes, which is a lot for him, but he just gave great effort. Really was the difference in the interior in the paint," Enfield said.
It was on the interior where USC dominated in building that big lead, ultimately finishing with a 42-20 advantage on points in the paint.
Enfield tweaked his lineup with Anderson moving to the bench and White getting the start, after having Anderson and Ellis start together in the backcourt in the season opener.
"They all have point guard skills -- Drew, Boogie and Ethan. ... I think all three of them played solid floor games for us. We had 20 assists and 11 turnovers -- that's pretty good," Enfield said. "Whoever starts the game it doesn't matter to us. They've all played together, they play different positions on and off the ball and they just have to play as guards. We don't give them positions. They're basketball players and they're guards. Go make plays."
The players doused Enfield with water back in the locker room while celebrating his 200th career win.
"It's a credit to our players and our staff. To have 200 wins you've been around a little bit, been successful and I always think about all the players I've coached over the years and what they meant to our program -- the programs, because we've had two of them," Enfield said. "But tonight was a grind-it-out game, we had to hang tough, and the last thing I was worried about was my 200th win. We were just trying to get out of here with a win in Philadelphia."
Enfield will now go visit the first program he led as head coach as the Trojans travel to take on Florida Gulf Coast on Tuesday.