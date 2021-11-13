Basketball: Temple threatens big comeback, but USC holds on for road win

When it comes time to evaluate resumes for postseason consideration, USC's win Saturday at Temple in Philadelphia, Pa., might be a mark in the Trojans' favor as a true road game on the other side of the country.

For now, meanwhile, it reflects a team that still has a lot of room to develop and grow, as the Trojans let a 23-point second-half lead get whittled down to 3 late before closing out a tense 76-71 victory over the Owls.

"It's a learning process. You're not just going to walk into Temple in Philadelphia and beat this team by 20, so even though we had a big lead they made their run and they came back and played really hard. So give them credit, but we're happy to have a road win under our belt," USC coach Andy Enfield said on the Trojans radio postgame show.

Enfield earned his 200th career win, while veteran forward Chevez Goodwin had a team-high 19 points and 8 rebounds in his best game as a Trojan, Isaiah White added 12 points and 7 boards, Drew Peterson had 10 points, 8 assists and 5 boards, Boogie Ellis scored 11 points with 5 assists, and Isaiah Mobley had 9 points and 8 rebounds.

Impressively, USC (2-0) built its big lead mostly without Mobley, the junior team leader who sat almost the entire first half after picking up two quick fouls.

The Trojans led 46-27 at halftime and continued to pile on early in the second half. Goodwin, who averaged just 5.6 points per game last season while topping out at 12, scored 6 of USC's first 9 points in the second half to peak the lead at 55-32 less than 3 minutes into the period.

But Temple (1-1) would answer -- and answer and answer the rest of the way.

The Trojans' defense and rebounding let up and the offense went flat, going nearly 8 minutes without a made field goal.

All the while, the Owls launched a 22-3 run, spurred by 11 points by Khalif Battle, who started torching the nets from the perimeter on the way to a game-high 26 points (5 of 9 from 3-point range).

In fact, the only points USC got in that stretch were three free throws by Ellis that came on a very questionable foul call beyond the arc well after Ellis had released the ball.

The point being, there wasn't much to like from the Trojans during that long span.

"We fouled too much and then we didn't rebound the ball and then they got hot -- they hit some really tough 3s. ... Battle caught fire. He had 26 points. He's an unbelievable one-on-one player, shot 3s off the move, off the dribble and driving the ball, so give Temple credit," Enfield said. "We didn't play great offensively in the second half, let them get back in, and defensively we didn't rebound. But they really made some big-time shots."

It was a Tai Strickland 3 for Temple that cut the USC lead to 58-54 just over the midway point of the second half.

Mobley stopped the run briefly with a 3-pointer, but the Trojans never could really pull away again.