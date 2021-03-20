TrojanSports - Basketball: USC closes strong to defeat Drake, advance in NCAA tournament

Basketball: USC closes strong to defeat Drake, advance in NCAA tournament
For just the second time in coach Andy Enfield's eight seasons with the program, USC is moving on to the second round of the NCAA tournament.
The No. 6-seeded Trojans were not at their sharpest Saturday, but they did enough to handle No. 11 Drake in closing out a 72-56 win at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.
USC advances to play No. 3 Kansas on Monday.
Evan Mobley led the way with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 3 blocks, while his brother Isaiah Mobley scored 15 points, Drew Peterson chipped in 14 and Tahj Eaddy had 9 points, 10 assists and 6 rebounds.
Drake, which had advanced through the First Four with a impressive second half two days earlier vs. Wichita State, ran out of steam after halftime in this one while enduring a back-breaking 1-for-19 shooting stretch.
USC had a narrow 40-37 lead at the break after the Bulldogs -- and specifically Joseph Yesufu -- had shot their way into the game.
But after Isaiah Mobley and Yesufu traded 3s to open the second half, the Trojans scored the next eight points -- punctuated by a two-handed alley-oop slam by Evan Mobley off an inbounds pass for a 51-40 lead.
Drake managed to later get it back to 57-50 on another Yesufu 3 with 6:35 left, but the Trojans answered right back with consecutive 3-pointers from Drew Peterson (at the end of the shot clock) and a long make from Tahj Eaddy from beyond the top of the key.
That effectively ended any suspense.
Yesufu finished with a game-high 26 points, but after scoring 18 in the first half (while making 4 of 6 3s) he was just 2 of 10 overall from the field after halftime. Drake shot 18.9 percent as a team in the second half (7 of 37).
USC last advanced this far in the tournament in 2017 when it won a First Four game vs. Providence and a first-round game against SMU before losing in the second round to Baylor.
