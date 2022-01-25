Basketball: USC continues momentum with comfortable win over Arizona State

Whatever momentum USC may have lost a week ago it has more than found again.

The No. 15 Trojans beat down Arizona State, 78-56, exceeding even the one-sided odds predicted by a 13-point spread.

Of course, USC has been exceeding expectations all season, continuing to look like it's primed for a follow-up to its breakthrough Elite 8 run last year.

As for Monday night at Galen Center, after a turnover-heavy first half, the Trojans came together and completely showed the country how good this team can be. They dominated the boards, more than doubling the Sun Devils by a margin of 49-24.

USC held ASU to only 34.4 percent shooting and just 26.7 percent from the 3-point line. At one point, it seemed like the strategy for the Trojans was just to let the Sun Devils take their 3s and wait for them to miss it. And in turn, the Trojans would rebound the ball and score on the other end. That was the trend of the second half.

There was no postgame press conference due to a public safety threat, but there would have been plenty to say about USC improving to 17-2 overall and 7-2 in the Pac-12, especially by such a dominant margin.

The Trojans actually started this game off slow and careless on offense. They were not setting enough screens or moving the ball enough, which created issues such as forcing passes and holding onto the basketball for too long. That created 5 turnovers in the first 5 minutes and 10 in the first half.

If Arizona State had an above-average offense, this game could have been lopsided in the other direction, and indeed the Sun Devils did go up 22-10 early.

But after the ensuing media timeout, the Trojans finally decided to turn it around. Freshman Reese Dixon-Waters made a contested 3-pointer, which woke up a crowd that had been itching to yell for something. The next offensive possession, veteran Isaiah Mobley made a wide-open 3, much to the crowd's enjoyment.

ASU decided to call a timeout to compose its team, but nothing changed as the next two offensive possession for the Trojans were made 3s by Dixon-Waters and Mobley in that order again. After that huge 12-point swing, USC was in complete control of the game.

Overall, the Trojans closed the first half on a 21-2 run, taking a 31-24 lead, and were never truly threatened again.

Drew Peterson, coming off a season-best effort, stayed hot with a team-high 16 points on 6-of-8 shootings (2 of 3 from long range). Mobley scored 12 points on 4-9 shooting, with 7 rebounds. Chevez Goodwin also scored 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting, in addition to his 8 rebounds.

When the second half started, USC decided to feed Goodwin in the paint, and he just went to work, scoring 7 of his 12 points in the first 5 minutes of the second half.

That's now three wins in a row for the Trojans, since taking their first two losses of the season last week.

The confidence seems to be back for this group, but two more games remain this week, at home vs. Stanford on Thursday and Cal on Saturday.

How the Trojans complete this extended homestand will truly tell what momentum this team has.