Basketball: USC ends mountain road trip funk with win at Colorado

Everybody knew the circumstances heading into No. 16 USC's road trip this week, starting at Colorado.

The Trojans had lost their last seven games to the Buffaloes -- including three times last season -- and had been swept on the annual Colorado-Utah road trip each of the last three years.

So there had to be some sense of familiar frustration when USC saw a six-point lead turn into a five-point deficit with less than 7 minutes to play in the second half Thursday in Boulder, Colo.

Not this time, though.

The Trojans proved resilient, both in shaking off that late momentum shift and in responding to a tough last week, closing strong down the stretch in this one for a 61-58 win at the CU Events Center.

Newly-minted team captain Chevez Goodwin finished with 14 points and 18 rebounds -- including 7 offensive boards -- Isaiah Mobley added 13 points, and Boogie Ellis and Max Agbonkpolo chipped in 11 each as the Trojans improved to 15-2, 5-2 Pac-12.

USC had sustained its first two losses of the season during a busy three-game stretch last week, dropping 11 spots in the rankings, so pulling out this victory was significant.

"Our mentality was to come in and defend like we have. We had three good days of practice. It's been a while since we had practice. We started out three games in five days last week and traveled twice, so it was nice to get back to practicing and our guys did a terrific job with our defensive effort tonight," coach Andy Enfield said. "We rotated, we stepped and helped and we rebounded the ball. I'm very, very proud of them."

The Trojans held Colorado (12-5, 4-3) to just 31.4 percent shooting for the game.

But the Buffaloes did have that one big spurt in the middle of the second half, going on a 13-2 run including three 3-pointers in the span of five possessions from Luke O'Brien, Nique Clifford and Tristan da Silva to take a 50-45 lead with 6:41 to play.

That's when the Trojans decided they weren't going to let their recent slide or their more extended struggles against Colorado continue.

Agbonkpolo scored on a second-chance opportunity, Colorado turned it over, Goodwin got to the line and hit one of two free throws, the Buffs had another empty possession and then Mobley had another one of those clutch moments that he's added to his repertoire this year even in games where he has his struggles.

Mobley had missed all four of his attempts in the second half, including a 3-pointer on this particular possession, but given a second chance and with the ball on the left side of the perimeter, the junior forward confidently drove past his defender along the baseline and threw down a one-handed dunk to tie the game at 50-50 with 5:05 left to play.

Colorado pulled back ahead on a pair of K.J. Simpson free throws, but Mobley found Ellis cutting from the right side with a beautiful pass that set up a layup and made free throw.

The teams traded points over the next 2 minutes before Ellis gave USC a 57-54 lead with 1:39 remaining while darting toward the rim for a smooth layup.

Jabari Walker got the line for two free throws on the other end to make it 57-56, Ellis and Walker then both missed layups, and Goodwin hit one of two free throws at the line to make it a 58-56 lead with 26 seconds remaining.

Agbonkpolo got fouled on a defensive rebound of a Colorado miss -- after Drew Peterson had played tight defense on a driving Keeshawn Barthelemy -- and made one of two free throws as well, to make it 59-56 with 15 seconds on the clock.

And ultimately that defense that Enfield emphasizes so much would come up big one more time, as Peterson poked the ball away from Walker as he spun into the lane. Agbonkpolo ended up at the free throw line for USC and made both to seal the win.

"We just have to play with a defensive intensity. We are sometimes a work in progress offensively, but defensively we have to defend at this level if we want to be successful this year," Enfield said. "I thought the COVID break really hurt us. We were playing great defense, and when we came off the COVID break we just didn't have it. It's hard to explain, but we just didn't, so hopefully this will give our guys confidence and the energy necessary to continue this next few games."

The offense is certainly a work in progress as USC shot just 37.1 percent overall. The normally efficient Goodwin finished 6 of 17 from the field while Mobley was 5 of 13, but both played big roles late.

"Chevez started 0 for 6 with 2 turnovers, Isaiah shot a low percentage, Drew was 1 for 7. Guys have to make shots," Enfield said. "We missed so many layups in the first half, Josh [Morgan] missed a couple layups, so you're not going to get in an offensive rhythm if you keep missing easy shots, and we didn't pass the ball in the first half -- we had two assists. Our players have to play better on offense. When you have a chance to convert, you have to make those shots. ... So, very happy to get out of here with a win."

NOTES: Agbonkpolo's 11 points were his most since Dec. 12 against Long Beach State, and he had scored just four combined over the last two games.

"I thought Max played a terrific second half. He was huge in our win tonight. That's the effort we need from him defensively," Enfield said. "He needs to score the ball. Doesn't need to be a dribbler or a creator, he just has to make shots, get in the lane, cut, use his athleticism and defend at a high level. I'm so proud of him tonight."

Meanwhile, that was Goodwin's third double-double of the season, with two coming in the last three games. The 18 rebounds were easily a season-high, topping the 12 he had vs. Oregon State last week.

"He was the key in the second half, so much energy," Enfield said. "We were up 6, I think he got a steal and he decided to be a point guard and turned it over and they got a dunk at the other end. That turned the momentum, so as long as he decides not to play point guard, I'm happy with him."