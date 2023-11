The game should have been headed to overtime at that point, but Otega Oweh charged in from the corner as Rodman failed to box out on the rebound, allowing Oweh to grab the ball near the rim and put it back in for the game-winning score.

The ball ended up with leading scorer Javian McCollum, but on a day when USC struggled to close out on shooters and gave up too many uncontested shots, McCollum this time had to force a high-arching, contested step-back jumper over Kobe Johnson that clanked off the rim.

The Trojans (4-2) had just tied the game on two DJ Rodman free throws with 27.9 seconds left, when the Sooners (6-0) called timeout to map out their final possession.

After leading for much of the game, No. 23-ranked USC let undefeated Oklahoma score on an offensive putback in the final seconds for a 72-70 Sooners victory in the championship game of the Rady Children's Invitational in La Jolla on Friday.

This one is going to sting for the Trojans. This one will be looked back upon come NCAA tournament seeding/selection time as a major missed opportunity.

While the game remained close throughout, USC had led for the final 11:44 of the first half and the opening minutes of the second half before the Sooners started finding some momentum.

There were nine lead changes in all, but Oklahoma led for most of the final 12 minutes -- again with the game remaining close throughout.

The Sooners' lead peaked at 68-62 with just over 4 minutes to play, before the Trojans whittled away at it over the final minutes.

Johnson made a pair of free throws for USC, 7-foot-1 center Vince Iwuchukwu called for the ball down low and scored in the paint, and after an Oklahoma bucket for Oweh, Boogie Ellis made two Trojans free throws with 1:42 left to draw to within 70-68.

USC later called timeout with 42.6 seconds left to set up a potential game-tying play, but star freshman Isaiah Collier slipped on his drive to the basket for an untimely turnover. The Trojans immediately fouled Le'Tre Darthard, who missed the front end of a one-and-one from the line, and Oweh was called for a foul on the rebound.

That sent Rodman to the line for those two game-tying free throws before he ended up a spectator on the other end during the Sooners' game-winning score.

Oklahoma got clean looks most of the game and finished 50-percent shooting from the field and 10 of 22 from 3-point range, led by McCollum's 18 points, 16 from Oweh and 14 from John Hugley IV.

USC was led by 16 points each from Ellis and Johnson, while Rodman had one of his best statistical games of the season with 10 points and 5 rebounds after going 0 for 10 from the field over his last two games. Collier also scored 10 points, but he added 6 costly turnovers as he continues to struggle with ball control early in his first college season.

The Trojans will drop from the rankings with this loss while the Sooners will get elevated, and depending on where this season goes for both teams, this will very likely end up a major what-if for USC.