Basketball: USC tops Utah, sweeps mountain road trip

Ultimately, the story of No. 16 USC's mountain road trip and its first sweep of the Colorado-Utah swing in four years was the resurgence of the Trojans' signature stifling defense.

That's been the identity of this team all season and a dip in defensive performance had led to the Trojans taking their first two losses of the season last week.

With a few practices to emphasize the disciplines the team's hot start had been built upon, the Trojans returned to form this week with an impressive response, capped by a 79-67 win at Utah on Saturday in which the Utes shot just 36.1 percent from the field.

The defense was the first thing coach Andy Enfield would mention in his postgame comments, but it's hard not to start here with the play of Drew Peterson.

The versatile 6-foot-9 senior guard scored a season-high 23 points on an incredible 9-of-10 shooting, including draining all five of his 3-pointers to lead the way.

This is very much a USC team with an ensemble cast that takes turns playing the leading role, and on Saturday it was Peterson, who also tallied 7 rebounds and a block and steal while contributing to defensive effort.

"I thought Drew was spectacular. His decision-making was excellent," Enfield said.

Because of those aforementioned components -- a usually reliable, tone-setting defense and not having to rely on any one player to carry the offense each night -- USC is now 16-2 overall and 6-2 in the Pac-12.

It's the program's best start to a season since 1970-71, when the Trojans finished 24-2.

"Well, I'm not sure this team is as good as Paul Westphal's team -- that was pretty special ... 24-2. I think that was the year they didn't go to the NCAA tournament because only one team from the conference went and they lost to UCLA twice. Yeah, that's a special team, but I think we have a special team here," Enfield said. "We're playing hard. Our defense is much better on this mountain trip. We're very proud of our guys the way they responded, and to win at Colorado, at Utah in three days is really hard to do."