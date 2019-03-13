"Coach put a good game plan together, we came out and executed. I'm a senior along with Shaqquan, and we didn't want to go out this way," Boatwright said.

Boatwright finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists to prolong his final season at least one more day as the Trojans (16-16) set up a matchup with No. 1 seed Washington (24-7) at noon Thursday.

Bennie Boatwright added a few more highlights to his superlative senior season, sparking USC to a lopsided second half and a 78-65 win over Arizona in the 8/9 game in Las Vegas.

It was fair to think after the Trojans blew an 11-point lead in the first half Wednesday that the ending would come swiftly.

It was fair to wonder if this USC basketball team, after losing its last four games of the regular season, was simply ready to turn the page on this wayward campaign.

After USC let that double-digit first-half lead disappear, it was tied at halftime and into the opening moments of the second half when Boatwright snapped into one of those spurts he's delivered most of the season.

He drained 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions, and two possessions later after missing on a 3, Boatwright grabbed his own rebound and fed Aaron for a layup. The next time down court Boatwright hit a mid-range jumper to make it a 52-43 USC lead.

Just like that, the Trojans were in full control.

A pair of Kevin Porter Jr. free throws stretched the lead to 63-45 midway through the half as USC had outscored Arizona 23-5 to start the period.

USC held Arizona to just 32.3-perecent shooting after halftime, including 2 of 14 on 3s to prohibit any chance of a rally.

"We lost a lot of close games the second half of the Pac-12 season -- four to be exact -- in the last minute, some in the last possession. We had three or four game winning shots that went in and out for us," coach Andy Enfield said. "We missed some free throws, we couldn't get defensive stops. ... So our record in the Pac-12 this year was not what we wanted it to be, but at the end of the day you have to play 40 minutes of basketball, you have to play through the last possession. And so our players understand that. I thought defensively we picked it up and were able to challenge most of their shots and rebound the basketball."

As for Boatwright, he notched his fifth double-double of the season while showing again why he was a first-team All-Pac 12 selection even in this down season for the Trojans.

After shooting 4 of 11 in the first half, he hit 4 of 7 shots the rest of the way as part of that big second-half surge.

"Just staying confident. I missed a couple shots early, and my guy Derryck Thornton found me, everybody found me so I was able to knock down shots," Boatwright said.

USC was able to prevail without a big game from junior forward Nick Rakocevic, who had just 6 points and 2 rebounds in 23 minutes while battling foul trouble. He came in averaging 14.9 points and 9.3 rebounds per game, but it's also the third time in the last five games he's been held to 6 points or fewer.

"Honestly it doesn't really matter to me as long as we come out with a win," he said. "... It's just the flow of the game and just realizing what I have to do as a player to make myself and my team in a better situation, and I think that today it was just more so about my defense and boxing out. I was in foul trouble so I couldn't really get in a solid rhythm, but I'm happy that everybody stepped up and we got the win."

USC had also dominated Arizona (17-15) in the teams' only regular-season meeting, an 80-57 win at the Galen Center back on Jan. 24.

The Trojans didn't have the same fortune in their only meeting with Washington, losing 75-62 in Seattle on Jan. 30, which started a 3-8 slide through the rest of the schedule.

"I think we're really motivated right now," Rakocevic said. "This is what we needed coming out of a four-game losing streak. We just needed the first game to go smoothly for us. We came out here, we played hard and it was just a great win from us. ... We're just happy our season's still alive, and hopefully we can get one tomorrow."