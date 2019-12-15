Big O's big second half powers USC basketball past Long Beach State
For those who have paid attention to the first part of USC's basketball season, a logical conclusion to draw is that the Trojans might want to eventually start running the offense through star freshman big man Onyeka Okongwu.
That hasn't been the approach enough to this point, but it sure was in the second half Sunday.
Okongwu scored 16 of USC's first 17 points after halftime -- on a mix of dunks, layups off nice assists, a follow-up to his own miss, free throws, etc. -- while spurring the Trojans to a 87-76 over Long Beach State inside the Galen Center.
Okongwu was just 2 of 5 from the field for 4 points in the first half before becoming the clear focal point for USC (9-2) and going on to finish with 28 points and 12 rebounds.
The freshman fan favorite scored the first points of the second half, but Long Beach State (3-8) followed with a layup and free throw to cut USC's lead to 42-37. When Okongwu followed with a layup and Nick Rakocevic made a free throw, the visitors answered with another layup to keep it close at 45-39.
That's when "Big O" truly took over.
The smooth-operating 6-foot-9 forward scored on the next five USC possessions, and eventually Long Beach State simply couldn't keep pace.
His layup on a nice feed from Ethan Anderson pushed the lead to 49-42, his finish off an Elijah Weaver steal and assist made it 51-42, his score off his own offensive rebound and ensuing free throw offset a Long Beach State 3, and another layup and free throw off a feed from Anderson made it 57-45 a little more than 5 minutes into the second half.
USC 51, LBSU 42 with 16:07 to go@BigO21_ is on a roll, with 10 points in the second half!— USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) December 16, 2019
📺: @Pac12Network pic.twitter.com/soAMf3EP2c
Which emoji best describes this @BigO21_ dunk?— USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) December 16, 2019
Okongwu kept dominating the rest of the half as the Trojans kept pace on the way to closing out the win.
Okongwu came into the day averaging team-bests with 17.4 points and 8.7 rebounds, so it's not like he hasn't been a major part of things to this point. But there have seemed too many lulls where the ball wasn't running through his hands.
The second half Sunday was a glimpse at what is probably the best formula for this team moving forward. Because Okongwu is such a skilled rebounder, he will always find his way into easy scoring opportunities, but having the Trojans ball-handlers and playmakers seemingly making it a priority to set up him after halftime was a welcomed sight.
And it paid immediate dividends for USC on the scoreboard.
This marked Okongwu's second-highest-scoring game of the season and his fifth 20-point game overall.
Senior guard Jonah Mathews added 18 points (including 5-of-9 from 3-point range), freshman Isaiah Mobley had 11 points and 9 rebounds, Rakocevic added 9 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals, and Daniel Utomi added 9 points on 3 3-pointers.
Check back for postgame reaction.