For those who have paid attention to the first part of USC's basketball season, a logical conclusion to draw is that the Trojans might want to eventually start running the offense through star freshman big man Onyeka Okongwu.

That hasn't been the approach enough to this point, but it sure was in the second half Sunday.

Okongwu scored 16 of USC's first 17 points after halftime -- on a mix of dunks, layups off nice assists, a follow-up to his own miss, free throws, etc. -- while spurring the Trojans to a 87-76 over Long Beach State inside the Galen Center.

Okongwu was just 2 of 5 from the field for 4 points in the first half before becoming the clear focal point for USC (9-2) and going on to finish with 28 points and 12 rebounds.

The freshman fan favorite scored the first points of the second half, but Long Beach State (3-8) followed with a layup and free throw to cut USC's lead to 42-37. When Okongwu followed with a layup and Nick Rakocevic made a free throw, the visitors answered with another layup to keep it close at 45-39.

That's when "Big O" truly took over.

The smooth-operating 6-foot-9 forward scored on the next five USC possessions, and eventually Long Beach State simply couldn't keep pace.

His layup on a nice feed from Ethan Anderson pushed the lead to 49-42, his finish off an Elijah Weaver steal and assist made it 51-42, his score off his own offensive rebound and ensuing free throw offset a Long Beach State 3, and another layup and free throw off a feed from Anderson made it 57-45 a little more than 5 minutes into the second half.

